BBC 5live's studio evacuated for fire alarm during live broadcast in Manchester Salford Quays

The BBC's 5Live studios were temporarily evacuated during a live radio broadcast.

A live stream showed the hosts having to cut short a phone-in when a fire alarm sounded.

Seconds later an automated message was heard: "Attention, attention, please evacuate the building by the nearest available exit. Do not use the lift."

Presenter Sarah Brett then told listeners: "We are going to have leave right now, apologies to our listeners, the building is being evacuated."

Co-host Nihal Arthanayake, visibly panicked, was shown taking off his headphones and both leave the studio.

At 2.05pm (BST), around 10 minutes later, the presenters returned to the studio, which is based in MediCityUK in Salford Quays.

"There is no incident," Ms Brett said, explaining it was a fire alarm. "Everybody is OK."

Jonathan Wall, controller of BBC Radio 5 live, tweeted during the evacuation to say there was “no incident”.

“BBC quay house evacuation was fire alarm related,” he wrote. “We will be back in building and on air soon.”