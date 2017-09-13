Can you beat Wiggins's 5,322-mile cycle commute?

Today is national Cycle to Work Day, so well done if you regularly cycle to your place of employment. Top marks if you pedal to work every day, whatever the weather. But there’s a fellow called Wiggins who can beat your commute.

No, not Sir Bradley. Tim Wiggins, 26, is believed to have cycled the greatest distance to work in the UK, covering 5,322 miles in 2016 as tracked by the fitness app Strava.

This year, Wiggins, who lives on the Isle of Wight, has already commuted 3,894 miles and expects to exceed his 2016 total.

His 37.2-mile daily commute regularly includes a detour ride around the island before boarding the ferry to Portsmouth, where he works for online cycle retail giant Wiggle.

By comparison, according to Strava, the average UK commute by bike is 8.37 miles.

To put his commute into perspective, Wiggins cycles the equivalent of London to San Francisco each year to get to work, climbing a total of 105,066 metres (enough, apparently, to scale Everest 12 times).

Wiggins said: “I commute around 10 hours a week, which amounts to between 250 and 300 kilometres (155-186 miles). I've been putting in these early morning and evening rides for over five years now, and have commuted on everything from a mountain bike to a single-speed road bike.”

Clearly, Wiggins is a cycling aficionado of the highest order. By way of encouragement to those of lesser keenness and stamina, and particularly newcomers to the benefits of cycling, he said: “You don’t need to take it to the same extreme, but you’ll find you feel fitter, healthier and much more energised by the time your reach your desk every morning. With the right bike and kit, there’s are no excuses not to get on the bike all year round.”

The aim of Cycle to Work Day is to encourage adults across the UK to have a go at commuting by bike for one day.

As well as saving a huge amount of money, cycling to work also improves general health and fitness. According to Cyclescheme’s 10:10 report, with the average commute burning 235 calories, 50% of cyclists lost weight in their first year of commuting to work by bike and 82% were less stressed in the office.

Tim Wiggin’s top tips for commuting by bicycle

1. When buying a bike, make sure it’s suitable for your commute

My commute takes in a mix of road and off road, so a cyclocross bike is my perfect choice. It’s quick, comfortable and can be adapted easily for any eventuality.

2. Start slow

Commuting for the first time can take its toll. Don’t overload your body and ease yourself in. Maybe aim to commute every other day by bike at first. Alternatively you can ride in one morning, and then ride the bike home the following evening – alternating with other forms of transport.

3. Buy quality lights

Commuting, especially in winter, often means you can be riding in low light, so it’s a good idea to make sure you are always seen.

