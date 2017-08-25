Big money starts to flood in on a Floyd Mayweather victory as Conor McGregor's odds continue to shorten

After weeks of Conor McGregor’s odds steadily shortening, the big money has finally started flooding in on Floyd Mayweather.

On Thursday, multiple $1m bets were placed on the undefeated boxer to extend his record to 50-0, with Mayweather also enjoying more support than McGregor in the method of victory market.

The MGM sports book took a huge $1m bet on Mayweather to beat McGregor at -550 odds from a VIP casino guest, ESPN revealed. The bet would net a prize of $182k if Mayweather prevails.

William Hill’s Nevada sports book also took a significant bet on Mayweather to win: $1.2m at -500 odds, which would net a $240k windfall. The largest bet on McGregor currently stands at £150k, which would result in $662k of winnings.

Despite the big investments from professional bettors, only 34.2% of total bets placed in the UK have been on Mayweather, with McGregor dominating when it comes to the volume of bets.

That’s caused Mayweather’s odds to move from 1/12 to a high of 1/3 on Wednesday, while McGregor’s odds have been cut from 7/1 to 3/1 since that June announcement, according to Oddschecker.

Bettors aren’t just placing money on the winner and the method of victory, however.

Betway are currently 2/1 for Mayweather and McGregor not to touch gloves ahead of the fight, with the Irishman failing to touch gloves with five of his last seven opponents.





McGregor is also 3/1 to have a point deducted during the bout, with the Irishman rumoured to have had points deductions in his infamous sparring sessions with Paulie Malignaggi.

“It’s quite clear McGregor and Mayweather aren’t the best of friends having traded verbal jabs for two years now, and at 2/1, you wouldn’t be surprised to see them not touch gloves before the first bell rings,” Betway’s Alan Alger, said.