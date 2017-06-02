Bike stars at the Festival of Speed

A star-studded line-up of racing bikes and riders from MotoGP, Superbike and the Isle of Man TT at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed will include a tribute to the Dunlop motorcycling dynasty, kings of 'real' road racing in their native Ireland as well as the TT.

Forty years since the revered Joey Dunlop took his first Isle of Man TT victory, the Festival of Speed 2017 will not only celebrate his long career in the sport, but also his brother Robert and nephews Michael and William.

With a grand total of 41 TT wins and 37 North West 200s between the quartet, the Dunlops can lay claim to be the first family of road racing. Joey’s final TT-winning bike will no doubt be one of the highlight machines, with Honda bringing the SP1 from its collection in Japan specifically for the event on Lord March's Goodwood estate from June 29 to July 2.

The National Motorcycle Museum will have a fantastic display of rotary-engined JPS Norton racing bikes, including the machine on which Robert Dunlop took to a trio of wins at the North West 200. Michael and William will bring the story full circle, with Michael bringing his Superstock Suzuki GSX1000R and William bringing both his Superbike Yamaha R1-M and Supersport Yamaha R6, all fresh from this year’s TT races on the Isle of Man.

Also lighting up the Hillclimb direct from the Manx roads include Bruce Anstey aboard the Padgett’s Honda Superbike, James Hillier on his JG Speedfit Kawasaki ZX-10R, Gary Johnson aboard a Triumph Daytona 675 and Dan Kneen, who will be riding a selection of Joey Dunlop machinery in the special "Dunlop Dynasty" class.

The stars will be ascending up the hill thick and fast as Britain’s first ever winner of the Dakar Rally, Sam Sunderland, makes his Festival of Speed debut aboard his KTM, while motorcycle racing legend Giacomo Agostini will be back in action on an MV Agusta.

Maria Costello will also bring her brand new JG Speedfit Kawasaki LCR F2 sidecar outfit - not forgetting her passenger Kirsty Hauxwell. The duo became the first ever all-female pairing in the British Sidecar Championship earlier this year.

Honda will also be out in force, celebrating 25 years of the seminal Fireblade road-going superbike. The company's current British Touring Car Championship racers Matt Neal and Gordon Shedden will be swapping four wheels for two as they take the current British Superbike Championship CBR1000RR up the hillclimb, alongside Jenny Tinmouth on her #DareToBeDifferent-liveried sister machine.

Other two-wheeled highlights will include a selection of bikes that competed at Brooklands, to tie in with the 110th anniversary of the Surrey circuit that's part of the Festival of Speed celebrations this year; mighty Formula 750 machinery from the Seventies; plus BMW’s brand new 212bhp HP4 RACE - the first production bike to feature a full carbon-fibre frame.

