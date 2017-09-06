Boston Red Sox admit cheating against the Yankees with the help of an Apple watch

New York Yankees filed a complaint against the Boston Red Sox, their bitter rivals this season

They have tried telescopes. They have attempted hand signals. But now a leading baseball team has admitted to finding a new, high tech, way to cheat – spying on the opposition using an Apple watch.

The Boston Red Sox team was confronted with evidence which showed them using the device to obtain crucial information about their opponents, the New York Yankees.

A member of the Red Sox training staff was caught last month looking at his Apple watch in the dugout. The trainer then relayed a message from video replay analysts working for the Red Sox to other players in the dugout, who were not allowed to wear the devices. The players, in turn, would signal teammates on the field about the type of pitch that was about to be thrown.

Teams have frequently positioned a “runner” on the second base, who can watch what hand signals are being used, and then run around the pitch to pass on the information to their team mates. Such tactics are allowed as long as teams do not use any methods beyond their eyes - binoculars and electronic devices are both prohibited.

The Red Sox, confronted with the evidence from the investigation demanded by the Yankees, admitted that the operation that had been in place for at least several weeks, and that it significantly reduced the time lapse of passing on signals.

“Boston cheat party,” screamed the headline on Wednesday front page of the New York Post – enraged at the sneaky tactics used against their hometown side.

“Dirty Sox” said the New York Daily News on their cover, with an image of some dirtied sports socks.

The Red Sox are currently leading the Eastern League, with the Yankees second.

The league is yet to decide a punishment.

John Farrell, manager of the Red Sox, said he was aware that the players were trying to steal signs but said that he did not know they were using electronics.

“I’m aware of the rule,” he said. “Electronic devices are not to be used in the dugout. Beyond that, all I can say is it’s a league matter at this point.”

The Red Sox filed a counter complaint against the Yankees on Tuesday, accusing them, in turn, of using their own television network to unfair advantage in passing on signals. The Yankees deny the accusation.

The most infamous incident of baseball cheating occurred in 1951, when the New York Giants overcame a 13-and-a-half game deficit over the final two months of the season to catch the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Fifty years later, The Wall Street Journal revealed that the Giants had spies at the Polo Grounds who used a telescope to steal signs from the opposing catcher, which were then relayed to Giants players.