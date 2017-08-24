Britain's fittest family: Four relatives to compete at World Triathlon Championships for first time

Martin Rogers is heading for the contest in Rotterdam with daughters Charlotte (left), Tabby (right) and son Oscar - COPYRIGHT JAY WILLIAMS

A British family are set to make history when all four of them compete for Great Britain at the World Triathlon Championships at the same time.

Dubbed Britain's fittest family, the Rogers are set to put the Brownlee brothers in the shade when father Martin, 50, daughters Charlotte, 22, and Tabby, 21, and son Oscar, 17, head for the contest in Rotterdam.

The fitness fanatics are following in their father's footsteps, as Martin, a leisure centre manager, has competed for Great Britain seven times and last year won the British Championships.

All three youngsters, from Somerset, have been training for triathlons since they were young and have worked in their father's leisure centre as lifeguards, while pursuing sporting careers.

Sibling rivalry has spurred the youngsters on and this year saw younger sister Tabby steal her elder sister's place in the GB team after she beat her by eight seconds.

Determined not to let the side down, Charlotte managed to turn her fortunes around and gained a last minute place in the GB team when she came second in the Redcar Triathlon.

Martin Rogers' children have been training for triathlons since they were young

"I prequalified last year as I was British champion, then Oscar and Tabby qualified and Charlotte missed out by one place because she was beaten by her little sister by eight seconds," father of four Mr Rogers said.

"Her last chance to join us was Redcar just a few weeks ago and she came second and got a place. It was our goal at the start of the year to try and get GB places and to be going together means the world.

"They are all very talented, I'm so proud of them. We are all very competitive, we will be competing with the best in the world and I know it will be hard but they are all so determined.

"The girls are very close but very competitive and they are very similar in abilities so it will be a close run thing between them. There is quite a rivalry between them. Tabby is stronger are running and Charlotte at swimming so it will come down to the bike race."

The girls will be in the same race and their father and brother will be in different ones due to their age brackets.

The races will take place in Rotterdam in September.

The father and siblings near their home in Somerset

Mr Rogers said added: "I have been doing triathlons for 25 years, this will be my seventh time competing for GB.

"The kids have all followed in my footsteps. They are sport mad and have all worked as lifeguards at the leisure entre. We try and train together when we can. My wife is the only one who doesn't compete. She's our support crew."

Although Mr Rogers may have almost three decades of triathlons under his belt, his son says he usually beats him.

Oscar added: "I just used to train with my dad when I was younger and ended up taking part. My dad and I are pretty equal now but I usually beat him."

When asked who might do best, Mr Rogers admitted: "Possibly Oscar edges us all out, he has the bragging rights in the household."