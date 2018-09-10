British Airways hacking: how not to respond to a cyber attack

Chaos appears to reign at British Airways, where hackers stole the details of around 380,000 customer bookings. There have been some poor responses to cyber attacks on major companies in the past, but the airline’s actions in this case could be one of weakest in recent history. Part of this may be because companies are now required by the EU to report cyber attacks within 72 hours, and because information may still be being withheld due to ongoing criminal investigation.

After the company experienced power issues within its IT systems in May 2018, you would think that BA would now have plans in place to respond to computer incidents more quickly and coherently. Yet this latest hack appears to show a catalogue of missed opportunities.

First, the hack looks to have lasted for more than two weeks, affecting bookings made between August 21 and September 5. Although this means that not all BA customers are at risk – just those who made bookings during that period – it’s also not yet clear exactly who has been negatively affected and whether they will lose money as a result.

When the hack was finally discovered, BA didn’t initially provide enough coherent and robust information on the actual scope of the data taken. The company’s main statement about the hack defined the data that was not included – passport and travel details – but didn’t spell out that bank card details were involved, instead advising customers to contact their banks. This seems like trying to put a positive spin on very bad news, and means that the potential theft of what customers are most worried about – their card details - was not highlighted.

British Airways More

In the frequently asked questions section of the statement’s web page, it stated that: “Names, addresses, and all bank card details were all at risk.” But this didn’t give the actual details of the hack, such as whether the CVV (card verification value) security codes found on the back of cards were revealed, although BA later provided this info to the media. To not reveal if the bank details were encrypted or not, leaves too many questions still be to answered.

To be on the safe side, BA is advising all affected customers to cancel their cards. This initially led to clogged bank phone lines due to the sheer number of affected customers. Unfortunately, at present, it is not clear exactly who has actually been negatively affected. Several customers have already reported fraud on their cards.

More

Story Continues