British bobsleigh coach Lee Johnston said 'black drivers do not make good bobsleigh drivers'

Lee Johnston represented Great Britain at three Olympics before being promoted to head coach last month: Getty Images

The new head coach of British bobsleigh Lee Johnston reportedly told a black member of the squad that “black drivers do not make good bobsleigh drivers”.

Johnston, who represented Great Britain at three Winter Olympics before being promoted to the coaching position a fortnight ago, was formally disciplined after the incident in 2013, according to the Guardian.

The coach reportedly also told the squad member Toby Olubi: “I knew you would be late because you are black.”

Another athlete, Henry Nwume, is said to have made a complaint about Johnston’s comments to the sport’s governing body the British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association (BBSA).

In a statement the BBSA said: “A complaint was made against a member of staff in 2014 relating to an incident that was alleged to have taken place in 2013 and this matter was formally investigated and dealt with appropriately at the time.”

UK Sport said: “UK Sport was aware of this allegation at the time and sought assurances that it was being dealt with appropriately by the BBSA as the employer.”

Among other allegations surrounding British Bobsleigh uncovered by the Guardian include £500,000 wasted on a sled which riders then deemed to be sub-standard, concerns raised over athlete welfare being ignored and riders being told they would miss out on Olympic selection if they complained publicly about bullying, sexism and racism.





BBSA has seen a high turnover of backroom staff in the past few months after a “toxic atmosphere” within the team was uncovered.

The BBC reported in June that several senior members of the bobsleigh team had spoken to the chief executive of the BBSA Richard Parker, detailing concerns "of the highest order, mentioning bullying, racism, sexism and discrimination".

Parker told squad at the time: "It is clear that a number of athletes feel strongly about the performance environment and how they are communicated to.

"We recognise that there is a group of athletes who have a significant level of discontent and the climate for them is sub-optimal… we will look to address this ASAP.”

BBSA is receiving £5m of taxpayers’ money for its preparations ahead of the Winter Olympics in Peongchang next February.

Last month it was revealed the governing body was cutting its funding for its only women’s team while maintaining support for all three men’s crews.