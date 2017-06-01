British and Irish Lions take singing lessons as they prepare to hit the right note against the All Blacks

When the British and Irish Lions rugby team beat the All Blacks in New Zealand in 1971, one of the secret weapons they deployed was song.
In order to help the four home nations bond, the players formed a choir, choosing the folk classic Sloop John B as the team anthem.
Now 46-years on as the Lions seek to replicate that famous victory, they are once again turning to music to help lift team spirit.
The whole squad has been receiving singing lessons from legendary conductor, Dr Haydn James, and is confident of putting on a vocal performance to match the All Blacks' inspirational Haka.
The players have selected four anthems which they believe best represent each of the constituent Lions nations.
English players opted for Jerusalem, the Welsh choose Calon Lan, the Irish went for The Fields of Athenry and the Scots favoured, Highland Cathedral.
The entire squad will perform each of the the anthems at official functions during the tour and also before each match.
The plan was the brainchild of New Zealand born Lions coach Warren Gatland, who believes the camaraderie involved in choral singing will help forge an extra bond between the players.
Dr James held three practice sessions for the squad before they departed for New Zealand and admitted he had been very impressed with the players’ signing prowess.
He said some had shown huge promise as vocalists and collectively made for a very professional sounding choir.
Describing how the plan came about, Dr James said: "I have been on four Lions tours with professional choirs but after the last one we had talked about coming up with an anthem for the squad.
"It trickled along for four years until I was invited along to a training camp in south Wales. I was asked to suggest songs to represent each of the four countries.
"I gave the players a selection of songs, the usual favourites and their all came up with their choices.
"The Scots slightly threw me by going for a song I didn't know, Highland Cathedral. I had to go onto YouTube to learn it, but it is a gorgeous song.
"By the time I got to the first session in Wales, they had printed off the words for each of the songs and started to learn them.
“Because Calon Lan is in Welsh that had to be written it out phonetically for the non Welsh speakers, but everyone involved took the whole thing very seriously.
"We only had three one hour practice sessions but I was really impressed with the standard and the effort they all put in."
Each of the four home nations had to nominate a player to act as musical leader with Wales selecting hooker, Ken Owens, Scotland, scrum half, Greig Laidlaw, Ireland centre, Robbie Henshaw and England prop, Kyle Sinckler.
Dr James explained: "The guys were really out of their comfort zone, so I took a group of singers with me from Cardiff and I said 'have a listen and then join in'.
"It was not only the players but the whole squad, the backroom staff and everyone going on the tour. Eventually by the end of the first evening they were all singing together really well."
He went on: "Because we only had three one hour sessions to practice, it is hard to say if there were any stand out singers or star turns, but they blended well together and by the end were able to sing harmonies.
"The atmosphere was fabulous and it was an absolute privilege, it really was not hard work at all.
"Music and singing can really help the bonding and the camaraderie. You have Englishmen singing The Fields of Athenry and Irishmen singing Calon Lan in Welsh."
“I really hope it can play a small part in helping the squad to success and replicating the wonderful victory in 1971. At the last session we had together I said to the squad "sing well, but play better".
The Lions performed Calon Lan when they arrived at Auckland airport on Wednesday and also sang Fields of Athenry and Highland Cathedral at their official farewell dinner in London.
Sources close to the squad claim they have been holding nightly choral practice since their arriving in Auckland.
Welsh lock Alun Wyn Jones said: "I have been loving choir practice, it’s really good. Jerusalem is the most tricky one as it has more words than anyone else.
He added: “It’s harder to learn the choir than the line-outs but we’re getting more confident so watch this space."