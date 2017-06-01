British and Irish Lions take singing lessons as they prepare to hit the right note against the All Blacks

British and Irish Lions prepare for their tour with choral lessons - AFP or licensors

When the British and Irish Lions rugby team beat the All Blacks in New Zealand in 1971, one of the secret weapons they deployed was song.

In order to help the four home nations bond, the players formed a choir, choosing the folk classic Sloop John B as the team anthem.

Now 46-years on as the Lions seek to replicate that famous victory, they are once again turning to music to help lift team spirit.

The whole squad has been receiving singing lessons from legendary conductor, Dr Haydn James, and is confident of putting on a vocal performance to match the All Blacks' inspirational Haka.

The players have selected four anthems which they believe best represent each of the constituent Lions nations.

English players opted for Jerusalem, the Welsh choose Calon Lan, the Irish went for The Fields of Athenry and the Scots favoured, Highland Cathedral.

Greig Laidlaw's singing skills have been much admired

The entire squad will perform each of the the anthems at official functions during the tour and also before each match.

The plan was the brainchild of New Zealand born Lions coach Warren Gatland, who believes the camaraderie involved in choral singing will help forge an extra bond between the players.

Dr James held three practice sessions for the squad before they departed for New Zealand and admitted he had been very impressed with the players’ signing prowess.

He said some had shown huge promise as vocalists and collectively made for a very professional sounding choir.

Hadyn James has been giving the players expert singing tuition

Describing how the plan came about, Dr James said: "I have been on four Lions tours with professional choirs but after the last one we had talked about coming up with an anthem for the squad.

"It trickled along for four years until I was invited along to a training camp in south Wales. I was asked to suggest songs to represent each of the four countries.

"I gave the players a selection of songs, the usual favourites and their all came up with their choices.

"The Scots slightly threw me by going for a song I didn't know, Highland Cathedral. I had to go onto YouTube to learn it, but it is a gorgeous song.

"By the time I got to the first session in Wales, they had printed off the words for each of the songs and started to learn them.

“Because Calon Lan is in Welsh that had to be written it out phonetically for the non Welsh speakers, but everyone involved took the whole thing very seriously.

