British judo Olympian shot in foot after being caught in Cambrils crossfire

A British Olympian was shot in the foot after being caught in crossfire between Spanish police and terrorists in Cambrils.

Winston Gordon was hit by a ricocheting bullet while drinking a beer in a bar with friends at about 1am.

Blood poured from his foot after he was hit by a piece of stray shrapnel during the gun battle which left five terrorists dead.

"I was with six or seven friends when two girls ran in looking really scared," he told MailOnline.

"A young boy was there, so I stood up and grabbed him and said: "What is wrong?" "He just replied: "Look over there."

'Then I saw this guy yelling: "Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar". I turned round straight away and said: "Get away boys, go, go, go."

Mr Gordon, 40, from Wandsworth, south London was attending a judo camp. He saw the scene unfold.

"The cops pulled up in front of him and told him to stand still. But he was still moving and they fired some shots.

"To me, it looked like they fired shots in the air to get his attention and frighten him.

"A policeman then ran behind the car to get a better position and the guy started moving up and down again. Then there were more shots fired.

'He went down, but then he got up and moved back round the police car. The police told him: "Stop, Stop" and they fired again," Mr Gordon said.

"At the time the second shots were fired, something ricocheted and hit my leg. I felt it straight away. It was like something just flew past my leg and cut me. It was just like I had been slashed."

Mr Gordon, who admitted he had had a lucky escape, is highly respected within the judo community.

In an interview with the Telegraph, he described how he became involved with the sport after being used as a guinea pig for a judo hold by his PE teacher, Margaret Hicks.

But for the sport, Gordon said, he might have succumbed to a life on the streets.