British man fined after becoming first person to swim across the Hoover Dam in life-threatening stag do stunt

A British man has become the first-ever person to complete the 660-foot swim across the Hoover Dam, albeit illegally.

Arron Hughes, 28, was on a stag-do with a group of friends in Las Vegas and has been fined by police for swimming across the iconic stretch of water on the border of Arizona and Nevada.

The forklift driver from the north of Wales said that his decision was heavily alcohol-influenced and that he only survived the swim because nine of the ten hydroelectric turbines were switched off at the time.

Arron Hughes was likely to have died if all the turbines were on Credit: Facebook

The Hoover Dam - the second largest in the United States - measures 726-feet in height and 275 people have died at the site in the last 10 years. Building of the dam was completed in 1936 and no one had previously completed a swim across its breadth.

Though it is thought that had all of the turbines been switched on, he would not have survived.

Mr Hughes said: "It was my first time in Vegas. We hadn't stopped drinking all week and I just wanted to make the most of it.

"We decided to go and see the Hoover Dam and on the way there, me and my friend were sat in the back of the pick-up. It was like an oven - it was roasting.

It was a dangerous and illegal swim Credit: AP Photo/John Locher

"After a few days of drinking I decided I was going to go for a swim. The plan was to have a dip then jump out but in the end I though you only live once - I may as well go for it. It took about half an hour and you can't stop."

Mr Hughes also spoke of how police in the area were surprised he had accomplished such a feat.

He added: "The police were shocked. They were totally fine and just said we can't believe it. One officer said "in my whole lifetime I've never seen or heard of anyone doing it.

"I didn't realise it was an offence. There are no signs saying no swimming - you're just expected not to."

Police arrested the Welshman shortly after he completed the swim and he was fined £250 for his actions.