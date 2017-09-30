Bromance blossoms between Prince Harry and Barack Obama during surprise Invictus Games appearance

Barack Obama made a surprise appearance at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Friday alongside the event's founder Prince Harry.

The Royal shared smiles and laughter with the former US President as they posed for court-side photos with fans at a wheelchair basketball match in Toronto.

Mr Obama and his White House second-in-command Joe Biden surprised the American basketball team by cheering them on as they played France at the games.

Harry and Mr Obama shocked fans as they emerged into the arena together before sitting next to each other during the match on the penultimate day of the Paralympics-style event for wounded and disabled military personnel and veterans.

Also in attendance at the Pan Am Sports Centre was Jill Biden, former second lady of the United States, who said she was "thrilled" to cheer on Team USA.

After posing for pre-match photos with the American team, the foursome sat in the front row for the event.

"Proud to cheer on Team USA at the Invictus Games today with my friend Joe," Mr Obama tweeted later. "You represent the best of our country."

On Sunday Harry on Sunday played host to US First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Invictus Games.

The event, founded by Harry in 2014, aims to aid the recovery of military personnel whether they are wounded in combat or outside of their service.

He opened last year's games with Michelle Obama, then America's First Lady.