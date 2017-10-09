Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz swig pints of Guinness as they share kiss on loved-up Dublin trip

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz look like they are very much back together after posting pictures of themselves gulping down pints on a romantic outing in Dublin.

The young couple, who broke up last year, appear to have rekindled their romance – and they want their fans to know.

Beckham, 18, posted a picture of the pair sipping Guinness at Leinster's match against Munster at the Aviva Stadium.

He captioned the Instagram shot: “Dublin. You were amazing.”

Moretz, 20, sent fans into a frenzy when she later shared a video of Beckham planting a kiss on her cheek.

Beckham flew in to Dublin from New York to visit the Kick Ass actress where she has been shooting her new film, The Widow.