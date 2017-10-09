Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz swig pints of Guinness as they share kiss on loved-up Dublin trip

Emma Powell
Loved up: Chloe Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham: Instagram/ Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz look like they are very much back together after posting pictures of themselves gulping down pints on a romantic outing in Dublin.

The young couple, who broke up last year, appear to have rekindled their romance – and they want their fans to know.

Beckham, 18, posted a picture of the pair sipping Guinness at Leinster's match against Munster at the Aviva Stadium.

He captioned the Instagram shot: “Dublin. You were amazing.”

Moretz, 20, sent fans into a frenzy when she later shared a video of Beckham planting a kiss on her cheek.

Beckham flew in to Dublin from New York to visit the Kick Ass actress where she has been shooting her new film, The Widow.

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes