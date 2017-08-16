Brothers bet $880k on 'hometown kid' Floyd Mayweather to beat boxing upstart Conor McGregor

Two Las Vegas property developers have wagered a cool $880k on Floyd Mayweather to beat Conor McGregor later this month – and promised that if the American wins they will donate their winnings of $160k to charity.

Gavin and Joe Maloof, who are the brothers of reality television star Adrienne Maloof, have placed the largest single bet to date on Mayweather to win the August 26 contest.

And the brothers have said that they will donate all of their winnings to charity should Mayweather extend his flawless professional record to 50-0.

“We went and made the bet, but we came back and thought to ourselves, "The money is nice but it can do so much good for so many other people so why don’t we take all the winnings and donate it to charity,” Gavin said in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“If he wins, we’ll donate the $160,000 to charities in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, where our sister Adrienne lives.

“It will be a nice gesture for the community and get everybody rooting for Floyd, who’s a hometown kid.”

The brothers are certainly confident that their bet will come in, with Gavin revealing that he has long been a good friend of the American boxer.

“I live down the street from Floyd (in Southern Highlands) and I’ve known him for a lot of years. He’s a good friend of mine,” he added.

“Conor McGregor’s great and all the respect in the world to Dana White and the UFC. But it’s very difficult to transplant an MMA fighter to boxing.

“McGregor’s much younger and he hits hard but he’s going against the best boxer ever. I just don’t see it. Floyd’s the best counter puncher to ever live. You can’t hit Floyd. He’s too quick.”