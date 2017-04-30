Budget Cuts Could Lead to More Radon Deaths

In 2010, Gail Orcutt was diagnosed with lung cancer. The diagnosis came as a shock to the nonsmoker, who eventually had her entire left lung removed. She had no idea how she could have developed the disease until she came across an article about radon and learned it was the top cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers. She also discovered that her state, Iowa, has particularly high levels of radon, so she immediately had her home tested and found elevated levels. Remediation, the removal of radon from her home, was a simple process that took one day and left her wishing she had done it years ago.

Most people are largely unaware that their homes could be putting their health at risk this way. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that is odorless, tasteless and invisible, and the only way to know if it is in your home is to have a test done. A product of decaying uranium, radon gas permeates the soil, entering homes through cracks and holes in the foundation. It collects at higher concentrations indoors than outdoors, and levels can fluctuate depending on airflow in the home. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer (after smoking), and it kills approximately 21,000 Americans per year, many of whom are unknowingly poisoned in their homes.

04_14_Radon_01 More

Will Matsud/MPR/AP

Trending: Neil Buchanan: Trump’s ‘Tax Plan’ Is Pure Waffle

The EPA has had a limited budget dedicated to educating the public about the threat of radon, but even those funds may soon disappear. The National Association of Clean Air Agencies recently shared President Donald Trump’s proposed EPA budget cuts on its website; the move would eliminate the Indoor Air Radon Program and State Indoor Radon Grants.

Scientists first linked radon to lung cancer when they noticed that underground uranium miners exposed to radon were dying of lung cancer at high rates in the 1940s and ’50s. In the mid-1980s, further research discovered the existence of radon in homes when a nuclear power plant was under construction in Pennsylvania. Before the plant was even operational, a worker consistently set off alarms for radiation, which led investigators back to his home, where they found staggering levels of radon.

“If I diagnose a nonsmoker with lung cancer, I suggest they test their home for radon,” says Dr. Chandler Park, an oncologist in Kentucky, the state with the highest incidence of lung cancer. “We can test to see if there is radon in the blood, and if there is, and their home tests positive for elevated radon levels, we know that radon likely caused DNA damage that ultimately resulted in the lung cancer.”

Don't miss: The History of US Military Strength

Radon creates a radioactive alpha particle that, once inhaled, causes damage to the cells in lung tissue that can lead to lung cancer. According to Park, most people have two copies of DNA repair enzymes that would typically fix the damage, but some individuals have only one copy, which is not sufficient to inhibit the manifestation of cancer cells. This would explain why a family of four living in a home with elevated radon levels might not all face the same risk.

The EPA Map of Radon Zones identifies varying levels of radon presence across the country in an effort to inform national, state and local organizations where to target their resources and implement radon-resistant building codes. However, homes with elevated levels of radon have been found in all three zones, which is why the EPA recommends that every home be tested regardless of geographic location. If the level is found to be above 4 pCi/L, action should be taken to remediate.