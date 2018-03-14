How to Build a Computer with Free Will

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.

Do you have free will? Can you make your own decisions? Or are you more like an automaton, just moving as required by your constituent parts? Probably, like most people, you feel you have something called free will. Your decisions are not predetermined; you could do otherwise.

Yet scientists can tell you that you are made up of atoms and molecules and that they are governed by the laws of physics. Fundamentally, then—in terms of atoms and molecules—we can predict the future for any given starting point. This seems to leave no room for free will, alternative actions or decisions.

Trending: Chinese Space Station Tiangong-1 vs. International Space Station: How the Spacecraft Stack Up

Confused? You have every right to be. This has been one of the long outstanding unresolved problems in philosophy. There has been no convincing resolution, though speculation has included a key role for quantum theory, which describes the uncertainty of nature at the smallest scales. It is this that has fascinated me. My research interests include the foundations of quantum theory. So could free will be thought of as a macroscopic quantum phenomenon? I set out to explore the question.

Quantum free will

There is enough philosophy literature on the subject to fill a small library. As a trained scientist I approached the problem by asking: what is the evidence? Sadly, in some ways, my research showed no link between free will and fundamental physics. Decades of philosophical debate as to whether free will could be a quantum phenomenon has been chasing an unfounded myth.

Imagine you are on stage, facing two envelopes. You are told that one has $140 inside and the other is empty. You have a free choice to pick one—yet every time the magician wins, and you pick the empty one. This implies that our sense of free will is not quite as reliable as we think it is—or at least that it’s subject to manipulation, if it is there.

This is just one of a wide variety of examples that question our awareness of our own decision-making processes. Evidence from psychology, sociology and even neuroscience all give the same message that we are unaware of how we make decisions. And our own introspection is unreliable as evidence of how our mental processes function.

Don't miss: Toothpaste Doesn't Prevent Enamel Erosion or Help with Sensitivity, Study Finds

So, what is the evidence for the abstract concept of free will? None. How could we test for it? We can’t. How could we recognize it? We can’t. The supposed connection between our perception of free will and the uncertainty inherent to quantum theory is, therefore, unsupported by the evidence.

binary-1536624_1920 More

Pixabay

But we do have an experience of free will, and this experience is a fact. So having debunked the supposed link with fundamental physics, I wanted to go further and explore why we have a perception of being able to do otherwise. That perception is nothing to do with knowing the exact position of every molecule in our bodies, but everything to do with how we question and challenge our decision making in a way that really does change our behavior.

Artificial free will

Story Continues