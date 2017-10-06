Canyon’s Endurace CF SL DISC 8.0 review: the perfect combination of speed and stamina

In bike design as in life, everything is a compromise. You want a bike that feels racy – but quick bikes aren’t comfortable because they fold you into ridiculous aerodynamic positions. You want a light bike that floats up hills – but light bikes are either expensive or lacking in home comforts like good brakes. And you want a bike for every occasion: the commute, long countryside rides, punchy sprints around the block – but the demands of those rides are vastly, contrastingly different. Hence why so many Mamils end up with three or even four bikes in the shed.

The holy grail of bike design, then, is the bike that finds the infinitesimally small sweet spot at the centre of the Venn diagram; the bike that promises to put an end to domestic arguments about shed space. And Canyon’s Endurace CF SL DISC 8.0 comes damnably close to doing just that.

As the name suggests (it took me weeks to spot that missing second ‘n’), the Endurace melds the comfort of endurance bikes with a racer’s hedonism. A sub-kilogramme carbon frame sets the tone. Its up-sloping top tube raises your shoulders, sparing your back from the ache of aero-crouching on long rides. Between your feet, a stoutly chunky bottom bracket delivers on its promise to transfer power from each pedal stroke straight to the wheels.

None of this is revolutionary. There are plenty of endurance bikes on the market and they all try to marry friendly top tubes with race-like stiffness. Where the Endurace excels is the package it builds around the frame. And it starts with a very clever saddle system.

A clever seatpost design helps the bike absorb road noise More

By lowering the seat clamp into the frame between the seatstays and splitting the seattube into two, Canyon have accentuated the degree of flex in the saddle. What does that mean? Basically, the saddle moves laterally as you cycle, soaking up the bumps from pot-marked roads before they hit your spine. It’s salvation via suspension; the Endurace is like a magic carpet, floating you towards your destination.

Down at road level, plush 28mm-wide tyres help further the bike’s comfort rating, while the high-performance Shimano Ultegra groupset brings hydraulic discbrakes to the table. These aren’t ideal for speed, adding weight and cutting a less lissom aero shape than rim brakes, but they are thoroughly worth the payoff: the ability to stop on a sixpence, even on Britain’s gossamer-wet roads.

I’ve been fortunate to test the bike over the course of a few months and found that it responds well to every type of ride weekly life can muster. My one tiny quibble? There’s no eyelits for mudguards, so I’d be tempted to keep a winter trainer in the shed for the deluges of December and January. Still, two bikes rather than three or four feels like a compromise worth making.

£2,349 from Canyon.com