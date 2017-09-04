Car sprays burning fuel over crowd at Australian drag-racing event

A car doing burnouts during a drag-racing competition in Australia ignited fuel on the track which sprayed onto spectators, setting one man alight and leaving about thirteen others injured.

The incident occurred at the Red CentreNATS festival – which describes itself as the “Ultimate Festival of Wheels” - in Alice Springs, a remote city in central Australia.

Dramatic footage taken by spectators showed flames flashing out as the fuel ignited and poured across the crowd.

Fans went scrambling for cover as a fire burnt on the side of the track.

The event was shut down after the incident.

The event’s organisers said twelve patients were taken to hospital, including one who was set alight and was in a critical condition.

“This is a distressing situation, however all patients are receiving the care they need,” the organisers said.

Thousands of motoring fans from across Australia had flocked to Alice Springs for the event.

The incident left two men – a father aged 48 and his 19-year-old-son – with burns to 20 per cent of their bodies, including the face.

Police and work safety authorities are investigating the incident.

Michael Gunner, the chief minister of the Northern Territory, dismissed calls to cancel the event next year.

“We will be doing everything we can to ensure we learn from what had occurred and next year’s event is conducted as safely as possible,” he said.

“I think it’s important we don’t take knee jerk reactions to this, that we take a deep breath, we look at what has occurred and respond to that.”