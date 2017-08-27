Carl Froch slammed for 'biased' comments against Conor McGregor during Floyd Mayweather fight

Carl Froch's claims that he "expected more" from Conor McGregor against Floyd Mayweather has been met with a furious response on social media.

Unbeaten Mayweather withstood an early flurry from UFC star McGregor before moving through the gears to stop him in the 10th round at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The performance of McGregor, who had never before stepped into a ring in a professional bout, was roundly praised as he held his own against one of the premier fighters of his generation.

But not for former world champion Froch working for Sky Box Office.

"I'm not impressed, I was expecting a lot more (from Conor)," he said during proceedings sparking a wave of derision on social media to such a degree that his name was trending across the country on Twitter.

"Dreadful biased commentary from Carl Froch.... terrible needs to have respect for what McGregor has achieved and the magnitude of the task," wrote one user.

"Carl Froch is a berk. McGregor would have beaten a lot of boxers with that performance. Respect goes out to him," added another while another said: "Glad that was Mayweather's last fight, as we'll never have to listen to Carl Froch lick his a*** throughout another fight."

"Carl Froch has to be one of the most irritating halfwits to ever be allowed near a microphone," was another response while another user speculated there was a different motive behind Froch's criticism.

Gotta say @TheNotoriousMMA hat tipped son 👏. 0 pro fights and you stepped in with the 🐐🤣. Very harsh commentary from Carl Froch I thought 🤔 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 27, 2017

"Jealous McGregor made more money in his boxing debut than u did your whole career..."

Mayweather's victory takes his record to an unprecedented 50-0 while McGregor now looks set to return to UFC where he is a multiple weight world champion.



