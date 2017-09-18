Charlie Alliston: Cyclist who knocked over and killed woman sentenced to 18 months in young offenders institution

A cyclist who killed a woman after crashing into her on a busy London street has been sentenced to 18 months in a young offenders institution.

Former courier Charlie Alliston collided with 44-year-old Kim Briggs as she crossed Old Street in east London in February last year.

Much of the prosecution's case focused on the fact that Alliston, who was 18 at the time of the collision, had been using a fixed-wheel track bike with no front brakes, which is illegal in most circumstances.

But Alliston, now 20, and from Bermondsey, south London, claimed he had no idea it was a legal requirement to have a front brake, insisting it would not have made any difference when he saw Ms Briggs come into the road with a mobile phone.

He was cleared of manslaughter at a trial at the Old Bailey in August but was found guilty of causing bodily harm by “wanton and furious driving”, the closest to dangerous driving a cyclist can be charged with.

In sentencing, Judge Wendy Joseph QC said: "I am satisfied in some part it was this so-called thrill that motivated you to ride without a front brake shouting and swearing at pedestrians to get out of the way.

"I've heard your evidence and I have no doubt that even now you remain obstinately sure of yourself and your own abilities.

"I have no doubt you are wrong in this. You were an accident waiting to happen.

"The victim could have been any pedestrian. It was in fact Ms Kim Briggs."

The judge said Alliston's "whole manner of driving" caused the accident.

"If your bicycle had a front wheel brake you could have stopped but on this illegal bike you could not and on your evidence, by this stage, you were not even trying to slow or stop.

"You expected her to get out of the way."

The case triggered calls for tougher penalties for cyclists responsible for collisions, including from Ms Briggs husband, Matthew. But Duncan Dollimore, Cycling UK's head of advocacy and campaigns, said the prosecution of Alliston dispelled the myth that cyclists were "never held accountable for irresponsible behaviour".

He said: "Alliston’s decision to ride a fixed wheel bicycle on busy roads was illegal, stupid, and had tragic consequences for Kim Briggs’ family."

But he added: "There may be further calls for new cycling offences, with increased penalties, to be included with current driving offences.

"Such calls are misguided, as we need a complete review of the way in which the justice system deals with mistakes, carelessness, recklessness and deliberately dangerous behaviour by all road users.

“The Government acknowledged this in 2014 when announcing a full review of all road traffic offences and penalties, but we’re still waiting for a full review, and even the outcome of a limited consultation launched last year.

“Those politicians and commentators who are now suggesting an extension of cycling offences might perhaps consider asking the Government why they have not progressed the wide scale review of offences and penalties they promised three years ago, which victim’s families and road safety organisations have tirelessly demanded.”

