Chemist finds new shade of blue by mistake - now Crayola is making a crayon of it

Children’s crayons and scientific breakthroughs don’t usually go hand in hand – but Crayola is making a crayon based on a new shade of blue, found by accident in 2009.

Crayola is partnering with Oregon State University (OSU) and the Shepherd company to make a crayon based on the pigment – known by the snappy title of YInMn (yihn-mihn) blue.

Crayola has asked fans to come up with a slightly more pronounceable name for the crayon – which was found when chemists were trying to create new materials to use in electronics.

An OSU team mixed manganese oxide – which is black in color – with other chemicals and heated them in a furnace to nearly 1,000 degrees Centigrade.

‘It was serendipity, actually; a happy, accidental discovery,’ said Mas Subramanian.

The new pigment is formed by a unique crystal structure that allows the manganese ions to absorb red and green wavelengths of light, while only reflecting blue.

The vibrant blue is so durable, and its compounds are so stable – even in oil and water – that the color does not fade.