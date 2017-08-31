Chess titans gather in Tbilisi for 2017 FIDE World Cup

Almost every elite player is heading for the Georgian capital of Tbilisi for the FIDE World Cup, a 128 player knockout with a $1,280,000 prize fund (£998,000) that qualifies two players for the Candidates tournament next year which decides who will be Magnus Carlsen’s next challenger.

Play begins on Sunday and can be followed live on all the usual portals.

Magnus Carlsen, Norwegian chess grandmaster and current World Chess Champion Credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images

For the first time, England has three representatives, with Michael Adams qualifying on rating while David Howell and Gawain Jones made it through after fine performances at the European Individual Championships at Minsk in June.

Each first round match is the best of two Classical chess games with Rapid tie breaks followed by Blitz if required. Each round is played over three days.

World Chess Federation (FIDE) President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov at a press conference on the upcoming 2017 World Chess Cup Credit: Vladimir Gerdo\TASS via Getty Images

The 2015 World Cup final was one of the most dramatic matches in recent times. Peter Svidler eventually lost to Sergey Karjakin in a Blitz tie break having been 2-0 up in a best of four game match.

Here is game two:

S Karjakin – P Svidler

FIDE World Cup 2015 Baku

Ruy Lopez Breyer

1.e4 e5 2.Nf3 Nc6 3.Bb5 a6 4.Ba4 Nf6 5.0–0 Be7 6.Re1 b5 7.Bb3 0–0 8.c3 d6 9.h3 Nb8 10.d4 Nbd7 11.Nbd2 Bb7 12.Bc2 Re8 13.a4 Bf8 14.Bd3 c6 15.Qc2 Rc8 16.axb5 axb5 17.b4 c5!? (A novelty; the paradoxical 17...Qc7 18.Bb2 Ra8 was seen in Karjakin-Carlsen Norway Chess, 2013) 18.bxc5 exd4 (18...dxc5 19.Bxb5 cxd4 20.Bc4! attacks f7)

Sergey Karjakin looks on ahead of a charity chess match with children from adoptive families, at Ostankino television centre Credit: Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images

19.c6 dxc3 (19...Bxc6 20.Nxd4 b4 21.Ba6 is somewhat better for White) 20.cxb7 cxd2 21.Qxd2 (21.bxc8Q dxe1Q+ 22.Nxe1 Qxc8 23.Bxb5=) 21...Rb8 22.Bxb5 Qb6 23.Rb1 Qxb7 24.Bd3 Qa8 (A somewhat unpromising position for Black who has a weak pawn on d6 and two threatening white bishops to deal with. The saving grace is that pawns remain only on one side of the board which eases the defensive task)

S. Karjakin – P. Svidler Credit:

25.Rxb8 Rxb8 26.Bb2 Qa2 27.Re2 h6 28.Qc1 Qb3 29.Bc4 Qb7 30.Qd1 (30.e5 dxe5 31.Nxe5 Nxe5 32.Bxe5 Qb1=) 30...Re8 31.Bxf6 Nxf6 32.e5 dxe5 33.Nxe5 Re7 34.Qd4 Nd7! (A gutsy move fearing no ghosts – Rowson) 35.Nxf7 Rxf7 (Now 36.Bxf7+ Kxf7 37.Qb3+ Kg6 38.Qc2+ Kf7 is a draw. Karjakin was 0-1 behind and needed to win) 36.Rb2 Qc6 37.Rb5?? (37.Qd5 Qxd5 38.Bxd5 g5 39.Rb7 Ne5 should be a draw)

Now Svidler kept his extra material, but how? A difficult puzzle:

S. Karjakin – P. Svidler Credit:

Answer:

37...Kh8! 38.Rd5 (Or 38.Bxf7 Qxb5 39.Be8 Qb1+ 40.Kh2 Qb8+; 38.Qd5 Qxd5 39.Bxd5 Rf6) 38...Nb6 0–1