Chess treated with 'contempt', says game's English supremo

England's number one Michael Adams at the London Chess Classic last year

Government bodies treat the ancient pursuit of chess with "contempt" and have no intention of recognising it as a sport, the game's supremo in England has said.

Dominic Lawson, the eminent journalist and author, said the battle to get chess on an equal footing with other sports faces widespread opposition from officials with "no understanding" of the game.

He added that rival sporting bodies are trying to scupper attempts to have recognised because they don't want to share funding with it.

Rachel Reeves MP, one of the few chess players in Parliament

The English Chess Federation has been campaigning for years on the issue to get chess events made exempt from VAT and compete for Lottery funding.

Players currently have to fund training, facilities and travel to international tournaments with no government support.

But Sport England, the body responsible for funding, has steadfastly refused to include chess on its list of sanctioned sports arguing the game does not fulfill the physical criteria.

American number one Wesley So plays England's Luke McShane

Lawson, who has been president of the ECF since 2014, has now admitted chess has virtually no chance of achieving the recognition.

"I don't know anyone in Government now who is interested in chess," he told the British Chess Magazine.

"Part if the problem lies in the fact that chess is not perceived as part of British culture.

Entrants to chess events such as the prestigious London Chess Classic currently have to pay VAT

