Chris Boardman: how to enjoy cycling in your middle-age

Olympic gold medallist and British Cycling policy adviser Chris Boardman, 49, reveals the best ways for older riders to embrace the fun and fitness benefits of cycling

1. Remember why you first started riding a bike

“My life in cycling has changed so much over the years and the wonderful thing about cycling is that – unlike any other sport – it means different things to different people, and even different things to the same person at different points in their life.

"As a kid, cycling was my way to have fun and explore further. Then it became my social life and my sport. Then it became my job. And since I have retired it has gone full circle and become a means of fun and adventure again.

"Nowadays I don’t take any measuring devices other than an app to read a map. I don’t care about my speed, pulse or power. Cycling has gone back to being a simple way to explore where I am, a way to keep healthy, and a way to pop up to the pub. I’m very happy about that.”

2. Build cycling into your everyday life

“Cycling is a great form of transport and that is the key here: people talk about exercise but the best way to get exercise from a bicycle is to forget about exercise at all and just use it for doing the things you normally do, like going to the shop or to a café. If you do those things on a bike, you don’t even notice you’re doing any exercise because you’re just enjoying it.

As an example, my daughter’s partner just started riding to work, 6-7 miles each way, and he is raving about it. Top that up with a weekend ride and he’s cycling 100 miles a week but actually winning time back because he doesn’t have to go to the gym or do anything else. Build cycling into your everyday life and everybody wins.”

3. Enjoy a few off-road adventures

“These days I mainly like to ride off-road. Not the challenging stuff – anything that involves dual suspension, I shouldn’t be there. But I like unmade roads, gravel tracks and paths and I seek out that terrain. A two-hour ride off-road is my kind of riding.

I’ve got some great cycle paths on the Wirral Peninsula where I live and I’ve had some great adventures up in Scotland. I keep a cyclo-cross bike and a hard tail mountain bike at home. Cross bikes are a wonderful invention and people are only just waking up to them.”

Chris Boardman goes off-road on a cyclo-cross bike

4. Find the right cycling event for you

“Cycling sportives are a marvellous way to get into cycling. You don’t have to be in a club to do them. You don’t have to know anything about them. You can choose to stop at every feed station and chat, or treat it as a race with your friends, or anything in between.

I still like to do the occasional sportive myself. I did the Etape Caledonia out of Pitlochry with about 5,000 people and it was a great ride on closed roads. I am happy to just potter around. I am almost anti-competitive these days. I really enjoyed the L’Eroica sportive which is a celebration of bicycles and the countryside. It’s not about battering along at high speeds in Lycra. It’s just a great ride with great food and that’s my kind of event.

I don’t do any group riding in my area anymore because you need a certain level of fitness and the punctuality to organise your time around the group and I am too lazy like that now.”

5. Riding a bike is kind on your joints

