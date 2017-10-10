Chris Boardman: how to enjoy cycling in your middle-age

Olympic gold medallist and British Cycling policy adviser Chris Boardman, 49, reveals the best ways for older riders to embrace the fun and fitness benefits of cycling
1. Remember why you first started riding a bike
“My life in cycling has changed so much over the years and the wonderful thing about cycling is that – unlike any other sport – it means different things to different people, and even different things to the same person at different points in their life.
"As a kid, cycling was my way to have fun and explore further. Then it became my social life and my sport. Then it became my job. And since I have retired it has gone full circle and become a means of fun and adventure again.
"Nowadays I don’t take any measuring devices other than an app to read a map. I don’t care about my speed, pulse or power. Cycling has gone back to being a simple way to explore where I am, a way to keep healthy, and a way to pop up to the pub. I’m very happy about that.”
2. Build cycling into your everyday life
“Cycling is a great form of transport and that is the key here: people talk about exercise but the best way to get exercise from a bicycle is to forget about exercise at all and just use it for doing the things you normally do, like going to the shop or to a café. If you do those things on a bike, you don’t even notice you’re doing any exercise because you’re just enjoying it.
As an example, my daughter’s partner just started riding to work, 6-7 miles each way, and he is raving about it. Top that up with a weekend ride and he’s cycling 100 miles a week but actually winning time back because he doesn’t have to go to the gym or do anything else. Build cycling into your everyday life and everybody wins.”
3. Enjoy a few off-road adventures
“These days I mainly like to ride off-road. Not the challenging stuff – anything that involves dual suspension, I shouldn’t be there. But I like unmade roads, gravel tracks and paths and I seek out that terrain. A two-hour ride off-road is my kind of riding.
I’ve got some great cycle paths on the Wirral Peninsula where I live and I’ve had some great adventures up in Scotland. I keep a cyclo-cross bike and a hard tail mountain bike at home. Cross bikes are a wonderful invention and people are only just waking up to them.”
4. Find the right cycling event for you
“Cycling sportives are a marvellous way to get into cycling. You don’t have to be in a club to do them. You don’t have to know anything about them. You can choose to stop at every feed station and chat, or treat it as a race with your friends, or anything in between.
I still like to do the occasional sportive myself. I did the Etape Caledonia out of Pitlochry with about 5,000 people and it was a great ride on closed roads. I am happy to just potter around. I am almost anti-competitive these days. I really enjoyed the L’Eroica sportive which is a celebration of bicycles and the countryside. It’s not about battering along at high speeds in Lycra. It’s just a great ride with great food and that’s my kind of event.
I don’t do any group riding in my area anymore because you need a certain level of fitness and the punctuality to organise your time around the group and I am too lazy like that now.”
5. Riding a bike is kind on your joints
“Cycling is non weight-bearing so injuries tend to be very low. There is no jarring so it is very conducive to looking after your joints. You get a great cardiovascular and muscular workout without stressing the skeleton and tendons and that is perfect for older riders. I like running too but it is not very forgiving.”
6. Cycling is the ideal challenge for retired team sports players
“You find a lot of people like rugby players who have suffered injuries go on to discover bikes and it is great fun to come across them and see their enthusiasm. ‘What a wonderful sport this is!’ they say. And I say: ‘Yeah, I know!’
"If you want a bit of a sporting challenge you can ride organised cycling sportives and aim for good times. If you miss a bit of that competitive challenge, you can still find that in cycling.”
7. Remember your aerodynamics
“If you are one of those people chasing a time, remember that aerodynamics is very important. About 80pc of air resistance comes from your frontal area so making that a bit smaller makes a big difference.
"I am opening a wind tunnel next year so people can buy an hour and have a play around with their position. It is one thing to be told aerodynamics make a big difference, it’s another thing to see it. But in general you just want to make sure you’re not wearing flappy clothing which slows you down enormously.”
8. Ride as consistently as you can
“If you are aiming to take part in your first sportive, the most important thing is to ride regularly. But if you want to push yourself a bit, just aim for the sort of effort where if you are having a conversation you need to pause for breath every now and again and you are getting a bit sweaty. That’s why riding to work is a great way to do it. Two to three rides a week will keep you really fit.
"With three weeks to go, try to do longer rides of about three quarters of the distance of the event. That doesn’t mean you can’t stop along the way but just do it in one outing. That longer ride will help you build glycogen stores in your muscles. A couple of long rides and your body adapts almost immediately by storing more glycogen for energy.”
9. Make sure you are sitting comfortably
“You’ll enjoy cycling more if you have a decent position on the bike. Speak to someone at your local bike shop and ask them to look at your position. When I see new riders doing something wrong it is mainly bad saddle height that I notice. Loads of bike shops do bike fits and it is easy to get advice on Google. But low and high saddles are the most common mistake and it is well worth seeking out some advice.”
10. Fuel up with a sandwich
“Nutrition is wildly overplayed in cycling. If you eat a healthy diet – and most people know what a healthy diet is – you don’t need to get too technical. Just eat a carb-heavy meal before exercise.
"You don’t need gels and energy bars on every ride. If you like them, great, but you can get through on a sandwich. Personally, I’d rather have a sandwich – you’re getting the same calories and it is much more palatable.”
