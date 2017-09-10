Chris Froome makes history after adding La Vuelta title to Tour de France crown

Chris Froome became the first British winner of the Vuelta a España on Sunday night, adding the title to his 2017 Tour de France crown in what has been a golden summer of success for the cyclist.

The Briton is only the third rider in history to win the Tour and Vuelta in the same year and the first to do so since Bernard Hinault in 1978. Only Hinault and Jacques Anquetil have managed to complete this particular ‘double’ previously.

Froome is also the first winner of two Grand Tours in the same season since Alberto Contador won the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta in 2008 and the first ever to take both the Tour and Vuelta since the latter moved dates from April to September in 1996.

In almost a carbon copy of his fourth Tour de France win earlier this year, Froome built an early lead in Spain and Team Sky were able to fend off the attacks of his rivals to see it home, with Froome able to extend his advantage on the penultimate stage.

The Team Sky rider finished the race two minutes and 15 seconds clear of second-placed Italian Vincenzo Nibali, with Russia's Ilnur Zakarin third.

More to follow