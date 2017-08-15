Chronic traumatic encephalopathy: the brain injury that's terrifying sport's toughest fighters

It has been ten years since professional wrestling suffered its greatest tragedy.

Chris Benoit had been one of WWE’s biggest stars. Inside the ring, he was an incredible athlete; a man who competed at the top in the era of chair shots, cage matches and piledrivers through tables.

Outside it, Benoit was known as a friendly and hard-working family man, universally liked. Yet on June 22, 2007, he murdered his wife and seven-year-old son. Two days later, he killed himself.

In the aftermath, the media speculated that Benoit's actions were driven by 'roid rage' – the term given to the seemingly uncontrollable mood swings that result from excessive steroid use. But the crime scene revealed no evidence of rage. His wife and son were killed some time apart, which points to premeditation. Also, she was bound and asphyxiated, not beaten to death.

The post-mortem of Benoit found some answers.

Described by former wrestler Christopher Nowinski as “the only guy who would take a chair shot to the back of the head”, Benoit had a brain so severely damaged that the head of neurosurgery at West Virginia University said it “resembled that of an 85-year-old Alzheimer’s patient”.

Further testing found evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative disease found in people who have suffered repeated blows to the head. Symptoms include disorientation, headaches, erratic behavior, poor judgment and suicidal thoughts. The most common sufferers are athletes: boxers and American football players .

CTE was back in the news last week, due to MMA flyweight fighter Ian McCall, revealed he was undergoing what he described as “brain treatment”. McCall is having transcranial magnetic stimulation in San Diego, after suffering “bouts of rage, bi-polar symptoms, and out-of-nowhere crying”.

Thankfully, McCall recognised the warning signals.

“ I saw a lot of bad signs, still seeing a lot of bad signs just with CTE-type stuff... so it scared me. I went down there and I’m trying to fix it. Fix the depression and all the stuff that comes with that,” he told MMAfighting.com.

CTE is something that affects a certain type of sportsman: the kind that will climb into an octagon and fight for his life against a trained killer; the kind who will get drilled in the head by armour-clad monsters just to make an extra yard on the field; the kind who will take a chair shot to the back of the head, just to get a crowd screaming louder.

That kind of man is unlikely to seek help, and will often turn to drink and drugs to numb the pain – a combination that often leads to violence.

So McCall, who has been fighting professionally since 2002, should get a lot of credit.

“ To think that through hurting my brain I could hurt someone else, like the people I love? Sorry. Not gonna happen. I’m not going to ever, ever let that happen,” he said.

The risk is real. Benoit was not an isolated case.

CTE was found in the brain of all of the following American football players: Jovan Belcher, who murdered his girlfriend before committing suicide; Shane Dronett, who threatened his partner with a gun and then shot himself; Junior Seau, who was arrested for domestic violence and later killed himself; Dave Duerson, Ray Easterling, Terry Long and Adrian Robinson, who all committed suicide; and Tom McHale and Tyler Sash, who died of overdoses.

