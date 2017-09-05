Classic racing cars and memorabilia at Goodwood Revival auction

This 7.0-litre Ford Galaxie was driven by Jack Sears to the second of his British touring car titles in 1963. It is expected to fetch between £180,000 and £220,000

As well as some of the closest historic motor racing you’ll ever see, the Goodwood Revival next weekend features an auction of superlative racing cars and memorabilia.

Among the highlights is a collection of cars formerly owned by Jack Sears, winner of the inaugural British Touring Car Championship.

Erudite and always immaculately turned out, Sears was known as “Gentleman Jack” by his countless friends and respectful rivals. He made his racing debut at Goodwood in an MG TC, while even single-seaters formed part of his extensive racing repertoire.

Sears also competed in the Le Mans 24 Hours in a works Austin Healey 3000 and took a class win in a Ferrari 330LMB. He was also Shelby American team driver at Le Mans, taking a GT class win in a Daytona Coupé.

Sears was the first to claim the BTCC title (then known as the British Saloon Car Championship), in 1958. He won the championship again in 1963 after swapping his diminutive Riley 1.5s for the mighty 7.0-litre Ford Galaxie 500.

The huge, 1963 Galaxie was a favourite of Jack's throughout his racing career - and it is expected to sell for between £180,000 and £220,000 at the Bonhams Revival auction on September 9.

This example of the 7.0-litre, V8 Galaxie was run by the John Willment Automobiles Ltd racing team and single-handedly ended Jaguar’s domination of production car racing.

It was in mid-January 1963 that Jack had received a telephone call from Willment's new team manager Jeff Uren – himself a former saloon car racing rival – who explained that the freshly-established Twickenham-based equipe was purchasing from America a “...full-house Holman & Moody Nascar Ford Galaxie with which they intended to confront Jaguar in the British Saloon Car Championship”. And they wanted Jack to drive it.

The Galaxie was a 400bhp, 7.0-litre “lightweight” built by US stock car racing specialist Holman & Moody in Charlotte, North Carolina. It would be the first of three destined for British saloon car racing.

Included in the extensive documentation file is the original Holman & Moody receipt, dated June 20, 1963 confirming the sale at US $3,342.98.

The car was delivered by air in time for the BRDC International Meeting at Silverstone in May. It arrived in time for practice, although its special Firestone racing tyres had not been despatched in time. Road tyres were fitted instead and inflated to 50-60psi, enabling Jack to test it.

