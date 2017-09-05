Classic racing cars and memorabilia at Goodwood Revival auction

As well as some of the closest historic motor racing you’ll ever see, the Goodwood Revival next weekend features an auction of superlative racing cars and memorabilia.
Among the highlights is a collection of cars formerly owned by Jack Sears, winner of the inaugural British Touring Car Championship.
Erudite and always immaculately turned out, Sears was known as “Gentleman Jack” by his countless friends and respectful rivals. He made his racing debut at Goodwood in an MG TC, while even single-seaters formed part of his extensive racing repertoire.
Sears also competed in the Le Mans 24 Hours in a works Austin Healey 3000 and took a class win in a Ferrari 330LMB. He was also Shelby American team driver at Le Mans, taking a GT class win in a Daytona Coupé.
Sears was the first to claim the BTCC title (then known as the British Saloon Car Championship), in 1958. He won the championship again in 1963 after swapping his diminutive Riley 1.5s for the mighty 7.0-litre Ford Galaxie 500.
The huge, 1963 Galaxie was a favourite of Jack's throughout his racing career - and it is expected to sell for between £180,000 and £220,000 at the Bonhams Revival auction on September 9.
This example of the 7.0-litre, V8 Galaxie was run by the John Willment Automobiles Ltd racing team and single-handedly ended Jaguar’s domination of production car racing.
It was in mid-January 1963 that Jack had received a telephone call from Willment's new team manager Jeff Uren – himself a former saloon car racing rival – who explained that the freshly-established Twickenham-based equipe was purchasing from America a “...full-house Holman & Moody Nascar Ford Galaxie with which they intended to confront Jaguar in the British Saloon Car Championship”. And they wanted Jack to drive it.
The Galaxie was a 400bhp, 7.0-litre “lightweight” built by US stock car racing specialist Holman & Moody in Charlotte, North Carolina. It would be the first of three destined for British saloon car racing.
Included in the extensive documentation file is the original Holman & Moody receipt, dated June 20, 1963 confirming the sale at US $3,342.98.
The car was delivered by air in time for the BRDC International Meeting at Silverstone in May. It arrived in time for practice, although its special Firestone racing tyres had not been despatched in time. Road tyres were fitted instead and inflated to 50-60psi, enabling Jack to test it.
The vital Firestone tyres arrived in time for Friday practice. Sears recalled: "Without trying terribly hard I then qualified on pole position – faster than all the Jaguars.
"I put my foot down on the exit from the fast uphill left-hander at Abbey and the Galaxie just pulled away from the Jaguars. By the end of the second lap I had a comfortable lead though was still worried about the clutch, so left the Galaxie in fourth gear for the rest of the race – I never changed gear again....".
The mighty white car with its red stripes won imperiously; the long era of Jaguar's stranglehold on saloon-car racing had been broken.
Against all expectations, the huge Galaxie was more than competitive against the more nimble Jaguars, Mini Coopers, Ford Cortinas and Sunbeam Rapiers at the tight, twisting Crystal Palace circuit in London.
In mid-season Ford homologated front disc brakes on the Galaxie, while drums were retained at the rear. Graham Hill then drove the Willment Galaxie in the saloon car race supporting that year's Formula 1 Oulton Park Gold Cup, in September.
For the deciding British Saloon Car Championship round at Snetterton, Sears qualified on pole position for the race, knocking no fewer than five seconds off his own lap record.
The car then raced extensively in South Africa, before returning to England in 1964 for Sears to defend his British Saloon Car Championship title but, despite many wins and a fistful of lap records, he was unable to do so.
The extensive documentation file details Sears’s purchase of his favourite old warhorse. He paid £25,000 for it in may 1988, which included a quantity of spares and components which had been removed from the car over the years. Further invoices detail Sears's subsequent restoration of the car to running order.
There is also original correspondence between Sears and the DVLA, seeking restitution of the Galaxie's original period UK registration of BML 9A. On June 12 1989 a Department of Transport officer wrote to Sears at his home in Norfolk, saying: "Because of the very special place your Ford Galaxie has in British motor history it has been decided, very exceptionally, for the vehicle to be registered under the number BML 9A."
As well as the Galaxie, the Jack Sears Collection features cars as diverse as a 1938 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Limousine by Thrupp & Maberley, a 1948 MG TC racer and a 2001 Ford Mustang.
The Rolls-Royce has been in the Sears family since new. It was stored for the duration of the war due to petrol rationing, and when Jack’s mother died in 1952, the car had covered just a little over 6,000 miles – all chauffeur-driven, of course. It is estimated to sell for £80,000-£120,000.
It also includes a 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL (£80,000-£100,000), a lovely 1971 BMW 3.0 S (£10,000-£15,000) and a 1986 Mercedes-Benz 190E Cosworth (£12,000-£13,000).
* Also part of the Bonhams auction during the Revival is a selection personal items from the collection of Donald Healey CBE, his son Geoffrey Healey and the Healey Works at Warwick.
The collection comprises 75 lots and includes signed books, diaries, unseen concept car artwork, scratch-built models, trophies and meticulous notes from races and test drives and record-breaking runs on the Bonneville salt flats.
Our favourite lot is a scratch-built 1:8 scale model of an Austin-Healey 100, estimated at £2,000-£3,000, which comprises more than 200 parts.
The Bonhams auction at the Goodwood Revival takes place on Saturday, September 9; bonhams.com
