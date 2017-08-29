Classic TT: 'one of the best biking events on the planet'

Bob McIntyre leads John Surtees at Governor's Corner during the 1957 Senior TT. McIntyre (Gilera) won at an average of 98.99mph, having completed four laps at over 100mph - Hulton Archive

It is most definitely 2017, with race fans gathered at the bottom of Bray Hill as competitors called Rutter, Anstey and Dunlop whizz by. Yet when I close my eyes and hear the glorious rumble of large-capacity singles, big-bore twins, triples and the odd four-cylinder machine roar past I am transported back to when life was simpler, more monochrome - when families were transported to their annual pilgrimage to the Isle of Man TT races aboard their faithful Panther sidecar outfits, not exotic Japanese, Bavarian or Italian rocketships with electronic control of everything. The men wore shirts and ties, not multi-coloured leathers or designer T-shirts and shorts.

In my head I am an extra in a British Pathe newsreel. In reality I am watching the 2017 Bennetts Senior Classic TT.

When the Norton singles rumble past in my mind's eye it is John Surtees and Geoff Duke. When I hear the glorious roar of the triple-cylinder MV Agustas, who else could I imagine but the great Giacamo Agostini? And as for the gloriously unsilenced Honda fours, it has to be the late, great Mike "The Bike" Hailwood.

It is difficult to pinpoint the exact year to which I have been transported. Hearing the MV and the Honda, I am immediately reminded of the epic battle between Agostini and Hailwood in 1967. With the thumping British singles, it is 1952 and the main protagonists are Duke, McCandless and Lomas.

This for me epitomises why people now flock to the Classic TT. Its more intense sibling, the TT for new bikes every June, is more about the riders. Are you for McGuinness, Hutchy or Dunlop? Just like when it was Ago and Hailwood doing battle, these rivalries heighten the interest in the TT and elevate it to another level.

With the classic it is more about the machinery, and the memories evoked by the different marques. For me it’s the MVs. As a youngster embarking on my motorcycling journey, the Italian marque was almost mythical. The brand was owned by a Count no less, and raced by biking royalty. Agostini, Hailwood and Phil Read all rode them to world championships. The factory valiantly fought against the onslaught of the superior Japanese two-strokes, eventually disappearing from Grand Prix grids as the inevitable march of time and technology won out.

To actually see one in the flesh on the roads or even parked was, to me, an honour. I can still remember seeing a 750 America at my local dealer and marvelling at its exoticness. The blood red paint, suede seat and that classic MV badge. And today I have one of my own; it may not be a classic from a bygone era (my pockets are far too shallow), but it is blood red and bears the classic MV badge along with a proud statement proclaiming "37 volte campione del mondo" – 37 times world champions.

Now in its fifth year, the Classic TT has become a mainstay of the Isle of Man Festival of Motorcycling. Historically, the festival's highlight had been the Manx GP, in which wannabe TT stars of the future learned their craft over the 37-mile Mountain course.

Increasingly it is the established stars of the TT "proper" who are attracted to ride in the Classic TT; riders such as Josh Brookes, Michael Dunlop and Dean Harrison. Mixing it with stars of today are stars of the past such as Nick Jefferies and Bill Swallow.

