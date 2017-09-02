Colin Jackson: phenomenal athlete who came out at 50

Colin Jackson came out last week after having twice previously denied being gay.

Colin Jackson came out last week after having twice previously denied being gay. Photograph: Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Colin Jackson has been in the public eye since his teenage years, when a phenomenal athletic prowess was first identified at Birchgrove Harriers, the club nearest his home on the outskirts of Cardiff.

The former 110m hurdles world record holder has been clearing barriers with rare skill ever since but revealing his sexuality to the world earlier this week was an obstacle sized up more carefully than ever.

The Swedish LGBT former athletes Kajsa Bergqvist and Peter Häggström, who interviewed Jackson, were not the first to ask. In fact, Jackson – now a BBC pundit and presenter – had twice publicly denied he was gay: in a 2004 autobiography and a 2008 newspaper interview.

But he said the circumstances felt right to come out aged 50 in a TV interview, more than a decade since a tabloid kiss-and-tell forced him to reveal the fact to his parents.

Jackson was born in 1967, the same year male homosexuality was partially decriminalised in the UK. But while he was competing at the top level, few sportsmen felt confident enough to come out. Jackson’s elite career overlapped with that of Justin Fashanu, the first openly gay footballer, who took his own life in 1998, eight years after revealing his homosexuality.

But when approached by the programme Rainbow Heroes, which airs on SVT in Sweden, Jackson became convinced his news would not be “sensationalised” as he had once feared.

“The way you asked me, it was a whole storytelling kind of thing,” he told Bergqvist, a former high jumper. “You were just interested in the way it affected me sports-wise, emotionally-wise and my preparation.”

There had been speculation about Jackson’s sexuality, which intensified in 2006 when the News of the World published a story in which a gay male air steward claimed to have had a secret affair with him.

It prompted Jackson to come out to his parents. “I was waiting for them in the kitchen,” he said. “They walked in and they sat down. My mother could see my face and I was quite distraught. It didn’t faze them at all.

“My mum went: ‘First of all, is the story true?’ I said it’s true, so it’s not like I can deny it. And then she went: ‘Well, why are people so disgraceful?’ I just realised, I’ve got the best parents.”

While he possessed bags of natural talent, Jackson has always maintained it was a formidable work ethic instilled by his parents, first generation Jamaican immigrants, that marked him out for greatness.

His mum, Angela, arrived in Cardiff in 1955 and his dad, Ossie, in 1962 and the pair married later that year. A conservative couple, they were very popular on the council estate where Jackson and his sister, the actor Suzanne Packer – once a regular on Casualty – were raised. Angela was a midwife and later a theatre sister while Ossie worked in sales for an air-conditioning company.

When featured in the BBC genealogy programme Who Do You Think You Are? in 2009, Jackson discovered he was descended from Taino Indians, the native inhabitants of Jamaica. They later mixed with escaped slaves and formed their own Maroon communities, who fought against slavery and for Jamaican independence in the 17th century.

“The fieriness that the Maroons had, first with their fight with the Spanish and then the English, I think I’ve got that in me now,” said Jackson. “Because when I lined up on many occasions to compete for Great Britain, it took a lot of heart and soul to get out there and to really be at war with my competitors.”

In his early years, Jackson primarily identified as Jamaican and family meals were saltfish, rice and peas, and jerk chicken. It was not until he got his first Welsh vest aged 14 that he felt properly British.

Ask any of his former teammates what made Jackson a world record holder and they will point to a ferocious determination. He seemed to possess an invisible switch that turned him from happy-go-lucky off the track to ruthless on it. His close relationship with coach Malcolm Arnold, who he joined at 17 and remained with until retirement in 2003, was also a big factor.

“His natural strengths were his perception and understanding of the training process, his ability to work hard, his natural psychological strength and an excellent basic speed,” said Arnold.

“He was very good at jumping, throwing and running events and there was some discussion when he was a junior about doing the decathlon or becoming a long jumper.

