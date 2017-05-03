A college kicker made an 81-yard field goal in practice — 17 yards longer than the NFL record

Rob Foldy/Getty Images





The longest field goal in NFL history is 64 yards by Matt Prater of the Denver Broncos in 2013.

The longest field goal in NCAA history is 67 yards, accomplished four times, most recently by Tom Odle for Fort Hays State in 1988. The NCAA record for longest field goal without a tee and with the more-narrow modern goal posts is 65 yards by Martin Gramatica of Kansas State in 1998.

Eddy Piñeiro, a redshirt-sophomore kicker for the University of Florida obliterated all of those with an 81-yard field goal in practice, and he did it in pads (sans helmet).

Piñeiro's career-long in a game is 54 yards, something he has done two times.

Of course, we don't know how windy it was and Piñeiro didn't have to clear a bunch of 6-5, 300-pound linemen. But 81 yards is still 81 yards, a field goal kicked from his own 29-yard line.

This comes less than two years after Texas kicker Nick Rose made an 80-yard field goal in practice. Rose made his without any pads.

This is also not the first time Piñeiro has shown off his leg in practice. He made waves in 2015 when he made a 73-yard field goal during a high school practice.





