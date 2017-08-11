Conor McGregor announced as Betsafe's new EU ambassador as historic Floyd Mayweather fight draws closer

Conor McGregor has signed yet another lucrative commercial agreement ahead of his fight with Floyd Mayweather, with the online betting and gaming company Betsafe announcing that they have signed the Irishman as their new EU ambassador.

McGregor has frequently boasted that he stands to quadruple his net worth after fighting Mayweather, and has signed a number of new endorsement deals ahead of the bout.

He is already sponsored by a number of companies including Monster Energy, Reebok and Rolls Royce, as well as recently signing new marketing pacts with Anheuser-Busch and Beats by Dre.

And with less than three weeks to go until McGregor makes his professional boxing debut, he has announced that he has partnered with Betsafe.

“I’m happy to announce that I’m partnering up with Betsafe,” McGregor commented in a press release.

“It is an honour for me to be an Ambassador for this great brand. Although real gamblers know the odds are stacked against them, we also know that passion overcomes the odds.”

McGregor will wear the company’s logo on his shorts during the Mayweather fight as part of the agreement, with the partnership lasting for 18 months. Under the agreement, Betsafe customers will also have the chance to win a trip to Las Vegas to watch the August 26 contest.

Speaking about the partnership with Conor McGregor, Nicola Fitton, Managing Director at Betsafe, added: “We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Conor McGregor.

“Conor is one of the biggest athletes in the world today, defined by his extreme talent, work ethic and personality, which are values that we reflect every day at Betsafe. We firmly believe that passion always overcomes the odds, and there is no sports star in the world today that both inspires and embodies passion as much as Conor.

“It’s a pleasure to be a part of Team McGregor and we very much look forward to being in his corner over the next 18 months.”

