Conor McGregor's most memorable quotes ahead of his eagerly anticipated fight with Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor is known as one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC Octagon – and one of the most outrageous outside of it.

The Irishman’s brash personality and penchant for a witty soundbite helped him make his name in the UFC, as he made an astonishing rise up the ranks to becoming the UFC’s featherweight champion.

The sport had simply never known a trash talker like him, with McGregor’s press conferences and public appearances quickly becoming must watch affairs.

McGregor’s silver-tongue helped him to secure his lightweight title shot against Eddie Alvarez, and were it not for his legions of fans and his uncanny ability to ensure that his name is always in the headlines, it’s highly unlikely he would be preparing to fight Floyd Mayweather later this month.

With his fight with Mayweather now less than two weeks away, we’ve selected some of McGregor’s most memorable and most outrageous quotes.

