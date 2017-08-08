Conor McGregor branded 'dirtbag' and 'scumbag' for treatment of sparring partner ahead of Floyd Mayweather bout

Paulie Malignaggi has branded Conor McGregor a “dirtbag” and a “scumbag” after opening up on his time as the UFC star’s sparring partner in his training camp ahead of this month’s fight with Floyd Mayweather.

The retired two-time world champion sparred twice with McGregor ahead of the 26th August Las Vegas showdown after joining his camp shortly after the world press tour to promote the fight concluded.

However, he stormed out of the camp early after being left furious that photographs emerged of McGregor apparently getting the better of him in the ring.

The photos show Malignaggi on the canvas as McGregor stands above him, although the American has insisted that he was pushed – rather than knocked down. He has called on McGregor to release video from the training session, to show what he believes is the full story – a request he has ignored.

“It's about ego, and I'm not an ass-kisser like the guys around him,” Malignaggi said in an interview on The MMA Hour.

“It's all about status, he's a scumbag. It's all about who kisses his ass better.”

The 36-year-old American admitted that McGregor got the better of the two’s first sparring session but claimed the Irishman failed to turn up to their second session.

He flew back to Las Vegas the following week from New York for the second part of the camp and was promptly told he would be sparring a full 12 rounds the next day.

“I get to the gym the next day and he has all sorts of dignitaries there; [former UFC CEO] Lorenzo Fertita, [UFC president] Dana White, and his agent,” Malignaggi continued.

“I couldn't even bring my trainer in and normally it was so private you had to leave your phone in a box.

“I thought, 'this guy is banking on stopping me tonight'. I was angry but I knew I'd come prepared.

“He got better from the first time to the second time but it's still new to him so the increments he's growing at are quite small. My reactions and timing started to come back so I got way better from the first one.

“He did well for five rounds but from six on he became more hit-able. I'm trash talking all the time, telling him he can't hang with me, he's not used to these body shots. He stopped talking because he wanted to save his energy.

“He pushed me down during one of his worst rounds because he needed a break. I said 'there's no breaks here', and started hitting him to the body and he began to whimper. After 10 rounds I was spent but I did 11 and 12 because I said I would, and he came on stronger.

“I remember thinking he did show some character to come back the way he did, but if I had been as consistent as I had been, would he still have shown the same character? That's what I wanted to find out the next time.”

However, the pair never faced off again as two days later Malignaggi was told to be in the gym with 90 minutes notice, only to be told he was no longer required once he arrived.

That was the final straw and Malignaggi, who subsequently left the training camp, said he would happy if he never spoke or heard from McGregor again.

“I've met a few scumbags in my life,” he added, “but this guy is one of the biggest dirtbags I've ever met in my life, bar none. I don't care if we never speak again. My life will be fine if I never see Conor McGregor again.”