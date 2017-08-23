Conor McGregor considering setting up a brand new sport once he's finished with Floyd Mayweather

McGregor said he is considering setting up his own new sport: Getty

Conor McGregor has revealed his plans for the future after fighting Floyd Mayweather - and they might just involve placing a boxing ring inside an Octagon and creating his own hybrid combat sport.

McGregor is the UFC’s biggest star and has completely changed the sport of mixed martial arts since making his competitive debut in Dublin, ten years ago.

His eclectic fighting style and colourful press conference appearances have made him a box office star, and in November 2016 he knocked out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to become the first fighter in the history of the promotion to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously.

The 29-year-old will make his professional boxing debut against Mayweather on Saturday and, at the final press conference ahead of the fight, he claimed he was considering creating a brand new combat sport.

“I was thinking once I have conquered the octagon and the boxing ring, I might create my own hybrid of the two sports,” McGregor said in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

"Once I win, this I will relish the victory and then I will think who is next.

“I will fight anyone and I am still very young in my career.

“I have been continually climbing up the ranks and it's about levels in this game. The sky is most certainly the limit.”

The Irishman also said that he was happy with how his training camp has gone ahead of Saturday night’s super-welterweight clash, having laughed off Mayweather’s claims that he may miss the weight cut earlier in the week.

“I am very happy with how camp has gone, everything has been absolutely amazing and I thank my team,” he added.

Mayweather vs McGregor: Final Press Conference

“We are prepared for twelve three minute rounds of non-stop pace, I will come forward and put the pressure on and break this old man."

“He has made a big error with the 8oz gloves, I now have the decision to end it inside one.

“He messed up there, we usually fight in 4oz gloves and in eight, I will break through whatever is in front of me.

“I've taken this very seriously, taken the rules very seriously and I will go out and perform.

“I will beat this man at his own game, I am a different level to him.

“When it's all said and done I will be sad, you should have all kept your mouth shut, you should have left me where I was, he is not even a quarter of the man I am.”