Conor McGregor could box again despite defeat to Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor will consider remaining in boxing despite being thoroughly outclassed and stopped in 10 rounds by Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas.

Following a fast-paced start in which he landed few punches of significance, he could do little to resist the effects of both fatigue in his professional boxing debut and Mayweather's unusually aggressive approach at the T-Mobile Arena.

The fantasy fight between the highest-profile figures from boxing and the UFC swiftly proved a mismatch in which McGregor repeatedly avoided punishment from referee Robert Byrd for punching behind the head.

By its conclusion he was an exhausted fighter, impressing only through his resilience and determination to remain on his feet amid Mayweather's hurtful right hands, and until Byrd's intervention in what the American insists will be his final fight.

"I'm not sure what's next," the Irishman said after the light-middleweight match-up that will earn him a reported minimum purse of £23million, by some distance a career-high. "I have multiple world titles in the UFC to think about as well as the boxing. I'm a student of the game and I've studied Floyd and it was an honour to share the ring with him.

"I will get back into my jiu-jitsu and freestyle wrestling training and we will see what's next. I have many options in the sport of MMA. I'm young, I'm fresh and I'm ready. I was just b******sed, the term we call it in Ireland.

"It was an honour to come over and showcase my skills. I'm a multiple-weight freestyle world champion and I was a little bit surprised at the disrespect I was shown (in the fight's build-up). The disrespect for my skill took me back a little bit."