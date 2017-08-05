Conor McGregor has landed himself a brand new job just days ahead of his fight with Floyd Mayweather

McGregor takes a selfie while on a night out: Getty

UFC two-weight world champion Conor McGregor has landed himself a brand new job – and it’s away from both the Octagon and the boxing ring.

Instead, the charismatic Irishman will soon start work as a nightclub host in the city of Las Vegas.

McGregor has signed a two-year residency agreement to host post-fight parties at nightclubs at the Encore casino-resort.

He will kick off his new job on August 26, following his professional boxing debut against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Mayweather is coming out of retirement for the boxing match against McGregor, who has never boxed professionally although is regarded as the second best pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

The agreement between McGregor and Wynn Nightlife calls on the Irish MMA champion to host four parties at XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club through 2019.

Tickets for the party later this month at Encore Beach Club are already on sale.

But they don’t come particularly cheap: prices range between $20 and $75.