Conor McGregor makes request for international judge on three-man scoring panel for Floyd Mayweather fight

The Nevada State Athletic Commission have said they will consider the appeal: Getty

Conor McGregor has requested that an international judge sits on the three-man panel of officials for his upcoming fight against Floyd Mayweather.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NASC) will consider the appeal, as well as a request from both men to wear 8oz gloves for the fight, instead of the regulation-sized 10oz gloves mandatory for fights in the junior-middleweight (154lbs) division.

“The McGregor camp has requested an international judge,” Bob Bennett, the chief executive of the NASC, told Sky Sports.

“We will see if we think that's fair, and we will take it into consideration.

“We try to be flexible and adaptable. We're customer service orientated.”

Bennett also revealed that neither man has submitted any special requests for the referee, who will not be told to be especially wary of McGregor.

“No, we haven't received a request for an international ref,” Bennett added.

“We have a number of highly-qualified referees that have worked in Vegas on mega-fights. We have a pool of competent and qualified referees.

“I'm in the process of concluding my research into who I think the officials should be.

“The referee that is approved will have a proven track record of working on high-profile fights, and a proven record of being consistent under pressure. He will be a world-class referee.

“He will keep an eye on both of them. It's a boxing match. I've had conversations with McGregor's manager to explain the rules and regulations. I explained that it's incumbent upon him that McGregor has an intimate understanding of these rules.”

“I brought some things to his attention that will ensure the health and safety of both fighters, and prevent them losing points.

“At our next commission meeting, I will make my recommendation.”

The NASC will also consider a request from both men to wear lighter 8oz gloves during the fight, after Mayweather declared on Instagram that he would be happy to take up McGregor’s challenge not to fight in 10oz gloves.

In his typically understated fashion, Mayweather pictured a plain black image with “MCGREGOR… LET’S FIGHT IN 8 OZ GLOVES” written on it in large white lettering.

The caption underneath read: “Don't believe what you hear in the media. Don't believe what you hear on blog sites. If it's not coming directly from me, then it's not true.

“I'm telling McGregor, "Let's fight in 8 oz gloves".

“McGregor can fight in any brand he prefers or chooses. I'll be wearing 8 oz Grant gloves.

“Whatever advantage McGregor needs to feel more comfortable in the ring, I'm willing to accommodate. Let's give the boxing and MMA fans what they want to see.”