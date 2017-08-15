Conor McGregor net worth revealed: What he earns, who sponsors him, how much will Floyd Mayweather fight make?

McGregor is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world: Getty

Not only is Conor McGregor the highest-paid fighter in the history of mixed martial arts, he is also one of the top 25 highest earning athletes in the world.

Earlier this year, Forbes named McGregor as the world’s 24th highest-paid athlete, thanks to two huge pay-per-view (PPV) successes at UFC 202 and 205, as well as a series of lucrative sponsorships and endorsements.

But McGregor hasn’t stopped there, and the 29-year-old will now fight Floyd Mayweather in what is shaping up to be the most lucrative event in the history of fight sports.

The fight looks set to see McGregor more than double his net worth, firmly establishing him as one of the biggest superstars in world sport.

And McGregor is also expected to sign a raft of new sponsorship deals on the back of participating in a record-breaking fight with PPV king Mayweather.

But what is his estimated net worth? Who are his sponsors? And exactly how much money does he stand to make by fighting Mayweather?

Here, we tell you everything you need to know about McGregor’s extraordinary financial muscle.

What is McGregor’s estimated net worth?

Forbes named McGregor as the world’s 24th highest-paid athlete in 2017 — a place above tennis player Kei Nishikori and one behind track and field superstar Usain Bolt.

According to Forbes, in 2017 McGregor made $27m (£21m) from his UFC fight purses, with his earnings topped up by $7m (£5.5m) in endorsements and sponsorships.

In their profile of McGregor, the American business magazine added that the Irishman stands to dramatically improve his net worth this year.

View photos McGregor will make his professional boxing debut on August 26 (Getty) More

“McGregor's biggest payday awaits in a potential boxing match with Floyd Mayweather that could attract three million or more PPV buys,” Fobres said. “McGregor is set to earn $75 million if the bout comes to fruition.

“The Irishman has let many of his endorsement deals lapse as he gears up for the spotlight and potentially bigger deals that would come with a Mayweather fight. He did sign new marketing pacts with Anheuser-Busch and Beats by Dre in the spring of 2017.”

Who sponsors McGregor?

In May, it was announced that McGregor had agreed an endorsement deal with Beats by Dre.

He is also sponsored by a number of other companies, including Monster Energy, Reebok and Bud Light. McGregor has also worked with the luxury car company Rolls Royce, and was given a cusod made car by the company in 2016.

Recently, McGregor has posted pictures on his social media feeds showing him wearing Nike training equipment, increasing speculation he could announce another lucrative sponsorship in the days ahead of the Mayweather fight.

Didn’t Mayweather say McGregor was worth far less than $3m?

He sure did. Back in January, when the two men were still haggling over how much they stood to earn from the super-fight, Mayweather tweeted a screenshot of a website that valued McGregor’s net worth at $2.5m (£1.9m). In contrast, the website valued Mayweather at a cool $650m (£502m).

But all was not as it seemed. As McGregor’s legions of fans were quick to point out, the screenshot did not take into consideration the Irishman’s earnings past UFC 196. And since McGregor has learnt the bulk of his money since that event, that poses a problem.

Before you ask for $25M, be worth more than $25M. You have the "2" and the "5" right but you meant to say $2.5M not $25M. pic.twitter.com/07vaWF0hen — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) January 19, 2017

Read More