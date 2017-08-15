Conor McGregor has his next opponent after Floyd Mayweather - as long as he 'doesn't get the s*** kicked out of him'

Conor McGregor already has his next challenger in the boxing ring after Floyd Mayweather – as long as he “doesn’t get the living s*** beaten out of him”.

Former two-time world champion Paulie Malignaggi, who is currently retired, wants to face the Irishman on St Patrick’s Day following the pair’s ongoing feud over what happened at McGregor’s training camp while the two were sparring.

Malignaggi left the camp early after pictures implying he was knocked down by McGregor were leaked from the camp before a video showing the incident also emerged on social media.

The American insisted it was a push by McGregor but the video footage proved inconclusive given the angle.

Malignaggi has been left furious with the incident and when asked on The MMA Hour if he wanted a rematch, he said: “Yeah. At this point? Yeah.

“When you don't like someone you don't spar them, you fight them. It's picked up a ton of momentum, the bad blood is there so let's fight.

“We'll need to see how he looks against Mayweather. If he looks dog s***, no one will want to see us fight."



