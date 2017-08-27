Conor McGregor reveals the tactical shift that Floyd Mayweather used to beat him in thrilling fight

Conor McGregor has praised Floyd Mayweather as a “true champion”, in an honest evaluation of his defeat during which he claimed the veteran boxer’s ability to repeatedly adapt his gameplan won him the fight.

McGregor started the fight at a thunderous pace with one judge awarding him the first three rounds, before Mayweather upped the ante and defeated him via TKO in the tenth.

And in the final press conference following the fight, McGregor spoke to Mayweather directly, praising his ability and telling him that it was an “honour” to fight him.

“You’re a composed individual,” he told Mayweather upon appearing on stage following his loss. “You didn’t get rattled, you made three game changes during the fight and that is the true mark of a champion — that’s what a champion does.

“It was one hell of a fight, I would have liked to see the end of the tenth and see where that brought us, but he is one hell of a competitor.”

When asked to elaborate on Mayweather’s ability in the ring, McGregor added: “He’s very composed, he picks his shots very well and hides himself well. I believe he was hurt a few times but he keeps his composure and doesn’t show it. I enjoyed it and I think it was a fun fight.”

The Irishman rowed back on comments he made in the ring about the standard of refereeing — praising Robert Byrd for doing a “great job” after earlier criticising him for stopping the contest — but could not resist taking a swipe at the judges.

Although Italy’s Dave Moretti awarded McGregor the first three rounds, the others only handed McGregor the first, despite the Irishman dominating the second.

“I think 8-1 is very bias, I have to say that I am shocked at that,” McGregor added.

“I think I won the first three rounds clearly. I think I snuck eight as well, so he was leading 5-4. But in the end it doesn’t matter, he won and I respect that. I think I deserved to hear the final bell but what can you do.”