Conor McGregor speaks for the first time since 8oz gloves decision ahead of Floyd Mayweather fight

Conor McGregor has spoken for the first time since the Nevada State Athletic Commission ruled that his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather could take place with both men wearing 8oz gloves.

On Wednesday morning the NSAC accepted a joint appeal for Mayweather. and McGregor to fight with smaller gloves – though not nearly as small as the ones McGregor is used to wearing.

Nevada boxing regulators on Wednesday gave the two fighters an exemption to a rule requiring 10-ounce gloves, approving 8-ounce gloves for the Aug. 26 bout. Representatives of both fighters appeared before the Nevada Athletic Commission to request the waiver.

And McGregor declared that he was “very pleased” with the Commission’s decision.

“I am very pleased with the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s handling of my next bout today,” McGregor said in a statement to TheMacLife website.

“Fair play was kept all the way through. This was handled very well and very fairly by the NSAC. I am very pleased and respect the commission’s ruling on this. Ten days until fight time.”

Commissioners also approved veteran referee Robert Byrd as the third man in the ring for the fight.

Under Nevada regulations, 10-ounce gloves are required in fights above 147 pounds and the bout is set for 154 pounds. But Mayweather has worn 8-ounce gloves most of his career, and McGregor has worn 4-ounce gloves in his UFC fights.

Commission Chairman Anthony Marnell led the way in approving the smaller gloves, but not before chastising the two camps for using the issue as a pawn in social media to try and sell tickets for the event.

