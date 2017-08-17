Conor McGregor suggests he could fight Floyd Mayweather in his first UFC lightweight title defence

Conor McGregor has welcomed Floyd Mayweather’s suggestion that the pair should fight in the Octagon after their boxing match on August 26, and has even suggested that he would be willing to make his first lightweight title defence against the American.

Mayweather made a surprising admission on The Jimmy Kimmel Live! show earlier this week, when he said he would consider a rematch with McGregor inside the Octagon, despite having no prior experience in the sport of mixed martial arts.

“I look forward to putting him down,” he said. “Once we get past August 26 then we can talk about other things.”

And speaking on a conference call on Wednesday night, McGregor said he would welcome the chance to fight Mayweather in the Octagon – and would even consider granting the 40-year-old MMA novice a title shot.

“If he was to follow through on his word with that then great, I will be here to grant him his rematch,” McGregor said. “Maybe he can come over after the fight and try to challenge for my lightweight belt, although I’m not sure he will be happy with that one.

“But right now we’re just focused on putting him away come August 26 and then we will see what happens after that. I also have multiple world titles to defend inside the Ultimate Fighting Championship, so we will see.”

McGregor also said that Mayweather – a man he has repeatedly ridiculed over social media and at a number of different press conferences – would earn his respect if he ever decided to try his hand at MMA.

“As far as what he said about stepping into the Octagon, if he did that he would have my respect,” he added.

“Anybody who is willing to step into the game – especially when their limitations are so short – deserves some respect. And that’s at all levels. Whether it’s at club level in a small hall somewhere or in a big stadium full of fans.”