Conor McGregor takes aim at those who thought he wouldn't land a punch against Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor has admitted that he was “surprised” at how many people doubted his technical ability ahead of his fight with Floyd Mayweather, which the American won via TKO in the tenth round.

McGregor is the biggest star in the sport of mixed martial arts, having become the first man in history to simultaneously hold titles across two weight divisions simultaneously.

He is also regarded as one of the best strikers in the sport, with his counter left-hand his most destructive weapon.

But ahead of his fight with Mayweather, McGregor’s stand-up skill was repeatedly called into question with many speculating over whether he would land a single punch during the contest.

“I’m a multiple weight freestyle world champion and I was a little bit surprised at the disrespect I was shown,” McGregor commented after his defeat at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“The disrespect for my skill set took me back a little bit. But this was some buzz, to come in and face this man. There were so many doubters and people saying that it was never even going to happen.

“I just enjoyed the experience. And it was an honour to come over into the boxing ring and showcase my skills.”

McGregor also admitted that he is unsure what his next move will be, although he confirmed that he will be returning to the UFC at some stage.

“I’m not sure what’s next, I have multiple world titles in the UFC to think about as well as the boxing,” he said.

“I have many options in the sport of MMA and I’m going to raise the paycheques when I go back there. But right now I’m a free agent, my name is on the ring.”