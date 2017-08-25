Conor McGregor warns Floyd Mayweather he plans to pack on the pounds ahead of Saturday's fight

Conor McGregor has pledged to enter his fight with Floyd Mayweather on Saturday night at 170lbs, after weighing in three-and-a-half pounds heavier than his opponent at a raucous T-Mobile Arena on Friday, during which the pair again traded heated insults.

Should McGregor bulk up by that amount over the next 24 hours, he would be around 20lbs heavier than Mayweather when the two meet in the ring. The Irishman also boasts a 1in height advantage and 2in reach advantage over the undefeated American boxer.

Mayweather has repeatedly taunted McGregor this week about missing the weight cut, but the Irishman did it with a pound to spare and yet was still heavier than Mayweather, who weighed in at a trim 149.5lbs.

Upon weighing in, McGregor immediately claimed he would be much heavier in time for Saturday night’s contest, before once again turning fire on his rival.

“He looks like dog s**t,” McGregor said, to large cheers from the crowd. “You know that, he looks blown out. Full of water. He’s not gonna keep my pace. Trust me on that. That’s the worst shape I’ve ever seen him.”

McGregor’s every word was cheered by thousands of Irish fans, who sang loudly throughout the weigh-ins and booed Mayweather when he made his walk to the scales.

“There’s a saying: You’ll never beat the Irish,” McGregor added. “And that’s it. You can’t beat us. We roll in and we take over wherever we want. Las Vegas is Ireland now.”

“I’ll stomp my foot right in the centre of that ring, I won’t go nowhere other than the centre of that ring,” McGregor continued. “So let’s go, let’s see who can take it. He’s over there twiddling his thumbs, twitching away, I see a man afraid. That’s it, we’ll see you tomorrow.”

As expected, Mayweather weighed in at well under the 154lbs limit and attempted to silence the loud Irish fans by insisting that this would be McGregor’s last fight in a boxing ring.

Mayweather vs McGregor: Official Weigh-in

“I just want to thank the fans,” he said mockingly, to a chorus of boos. “I’m not really worried about the scale or the last time (I’m going to fight). This will be Conor McGregor’s last fight also.”

He had one last parting shot to the fans before the face-off, shouting: “The fans don’t bother me because the fans can’t fight for you. It’s just going to be me and him in that ring.”

The weigh-in was the last opportunity the two men had to go face-to-face ahead of Saturday night’s fight, which will start in the early hours of Sunday morning for British viewers.