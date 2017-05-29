Copenhagen installs big screen information system to cut cycling traffic jams

Like many cities, Copenhagen saw cycling as an ideal way of cutting congestion.

But such has been the success of the policy, the Danish capital is now facing bicycle traffic jam.

Dedicated cycle lanes are filling up as Danes take to two wheels to get to work in huge numbers and now two-wheeled commuters are jostling for space, The Local reported.

Now Copenhagen's cyclists are going to get their own dedicated information screens, advising them how to avoid the worst congestion.

“More accessibility is needed for the increasing number of cyclists that unfortunately are fighting for space on cycle lanes,” the head of the city municipality’s technology and environment department, Morten Kabell, told the Danish broadcaster, DR.

Cycling increasingly popular in Copenhagen

“The new information screens give cyclists the opportunity to choose the most traffic-free routes through town,” he said.

The screens are a "practical necessity", Niels Agerholm, a traffic researcher at Aalborg University, told the broadcaster.

“It makes a difference. If there is a way through somewhere, then a screen of this kind could get people to change direction,” he said.

“And you have to say that, with the amount of cyclists that are in Copenhagen now, we have a congestion problem.”