Cancer: Could Zika Be Used to Treat Glioblastoma—the Deadliest Form of Brain Tumor?

The Zika virus, which has caused birth defects in thousands of children over the last three years, could be used to treat one of the most common and aggressive forms of brain tumor.

Harry Bulstrode, a neurosurgeon at the University of Cambridge and Cancer Research UK scientist, is about to begin tests to find out if the virus can destroy glioblastoma cancer cells in the same way it attacks the developing brains of fetuses. If successful, the research could lead to the development of new, effective treatments for this type of brain tumor—and potentially even other types of cancer where stem cells cause the disease to return.

Bulstrode has been awarded £200,000 to conduct the research as part of Cancer Research U.K.’s Pioneer Award.

Trending: Zimbabwe's Mugabe Adds University to Long List of Things Named After Him

zika virus study birth defects More

REUTERS/Nacho Doce

The latest Zika virus outbreak emerged in 2015, with South American nations worst affected. While it only causes flu-like symptoms in adults, when pregnant women are infected it causes severe birth defects in the developing fetus. One of the conditions it is known to cause is microcephaly, which is characterized by an abnormally small head and an underdeveloped brain.

Justine Alford, senior science information officer at Cancer Research UK, tells Newsweek: “The Zika virus attacks the stem cells of the developing brains of fetuses, leading to a condition called microcephaly. To do this it must bypass the blood brain barrier.”

The blood brain barrier is important when it comes to treating neurological diseases like brain tumors. It is a highly selective membrane barrier that separates the blood circulating the body to prevent any potentially toxic substances from entering the brain. This barrier is so effective, however, it often prevents drugs from being delivered to diseased parts of the brain.

Don't miss: North Korean Athletes Allowed to Cross Demilitarized Zone to South Korea Winter Olympics in Peace Gesture

While the impact of Zika on the developing brain is devastating, it does not appear to affect fully developed brains. “What Dr Bulstrode did was to put these two bits of information together and consider the possibility that the virus could be used to target the stem cells of brain tumors, without causing damage to the healthy surrounding cells,” she says.

Glioblastoma cells closely resemble those seen in the developing brain. As a result, Zika could be introduced to the cancer to attack and destroy cells in the same way.

Bulstrode’s experiments will involve testing the Zika against glioblastoma cells in a dish and on mice models. He will look to see how the virus targets stem cells and to see if there are any adverse effects.

“Zika virus infection in babies and children is a major global health concern, and the focus has been to discover more about the virus to find new possible treatments,” he said in a statement “We’re taking a different approach, and want to use these new insights to see if the virus can be unleashed against one of the hardest to treat cancers.

Most popular: Why Paul Pogba's Record-Breaking Transfer Fee Is Too Much For Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho

“We hope to show that the Zika virus can slow down brain tumor growth in tests in the lab. If we can learn lessons from Zika’s ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and target brain stem cells selectively, we could be holding the key to future treatments.”

Alford says she hopes we will see the Zika virus attacking the tumor cells, but it is far too early to predict any outcome: “He [Bulstrode] will be looking to see what, if any, effect Zika has on these cells. It’s impossible to tell how long it will be before the first results. It could happen immediately or it could take a lot longer. This is a very preliminary stage so we just don’t know at the moment.”

Read More