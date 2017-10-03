Couple's romantic tryst in ladies' toilets at Tory conference

Mystery surrounds the identity of a couple who sneaked into a cubicle in the ladies’ toilets for a romantic tryst.

The couple shocked onlookers as they went into the cubicle during a champagne-fuelled party at the Tory conference hotel, The Midland, in Manchester last night.

Witnesses said the toilets emptied out as “groans and giggles” emanated from the stall, just yards away from where former Cabinet minister Nicky Morgan was reapplying her make-up.

Ms Morgan today remained tight-lipped about whether she had overheard the shenanigans, which rapidly became the talk of the conference.

She said: “I have no idea about some of what goes on at Tory conference and I have no intention of asking”.