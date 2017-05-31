CRISPR gene editing causes hundreds of unintended mutations? Yes, but that's nothing to worry about

Gene editing panic once again struck the media this week when a study from scientists at Stanford University found that gene editing technology may not be as precise as promised and may actually cause up to a thousand unintended changes to the genome when utilized to change or repair even a single gene.

The study, results of which were detailed in a letter to the editor of the journal Nature Methods, found that the algorithms commonly used by scientists to predict where the technology known as CRISPR-Cas9 might produce off target effects missed a number of mutations in two mice that had been edited with CRISPR.

Trending: Nasa solar announcement: Just how close can we get to the Sun?

While the mice were cured of blindness by edits to the gene responsible, researchers also reported being concerned about finding "an unexpectedly high number" of mutations to the full genome — which the algorithms did not predict.

Instead the authors found that using whole genome sequencing to detect any further modifications revealed significantly more mutations than were expected or had been previously reported.

Don't miss: Mummy DNA reveals surprise discovery about ancient Egyptians

The authors noted that while none of the mice showed any major signs of harm, it is possible that they may develop more obvious damage in time, or when they reproduce. Off target effects are concerning because, depending on the individual, they can cause other diseases, create tumours, or a myriad of other, unknown problems.

The letter cautioned peers to look more closely at their work and urged that in the interest of safety, the responsibility should fall on scientists to find a way to double check changes to the whole genome before CRISPR can be used safely.

Most popular: Danish Bronze Age elite buried in fancy woolly hats and shawls

However, these findings have been expected for some time and the results of this study were, frankly, predictable.

Just as predictable, say, as the over-reaction from blogs and news sites with headlines that called out CRISPR's newfound imprecision with finger-wagging "told ya so!" tones and renewed urges for caution.

The stock market, too, reacted in a predictable way, as Stat News reported a precipitous decline in trading prices for Editas Medicine, Crispr Therapeutics and Intellia Therapeutics, all of which use the genome editing technology in their research.

Well, what else is new?

Any news about CRISPR — or gene editing in general — tends to send the public into a tailspin. However, the idea that CRISPR could cause a high number of off target mutations is not a new one.

So, of course, while caution and further research are certainly called for, a mass freak-out is not. New information and uneasy setbacks are the cost of doing business in innovative, revolutionary science, and this news was a long time coming.

View photos Genes More

We have known for years that gene editing could likely be responsible for mass variants in the genome and that whole genome sequencing (a more time consuming way to check the work of CRISPR than the present utilization of web-based, ubiquitous algorithms) might be a necessity.

In fact, in July of last year, Dr. J. Keith Joung of Massachusetts General Hospital voiced this precise concern at a hematology conference, and suggested that using CRISPR may create unintentional changes that go unnoticed. Scientists involved with startups that use CRISPR have also cautioned that off target mutations may be an issue.

One reporter compared the use of algorithms by researchers to check their work on CRISPR as "drunk searching for their lost keys only under the lamppost."

Clearly, a different method of investigation would likely turn up new information, as we have seen with the new study.

In recent reports on gene editing from the National Academies in the U.S. and the UK's Nuffield Council on Bioethics, the possibility of CRISPR creating off target mutations was a serious consideration for scientists, bioethicists and policy makers.

Read More