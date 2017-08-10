The Crown season 2 trailer: Netflix confirms the return date of award-winning Queen Elizabeth drama

Netflix hit series The Crown is confirmed to return to the streaming service this December for a second season.

Claire Foy will return as Queen Elizabeth for the next run of episodes which are due to debut on 8 December with former Doctor Who star Matt Smith returning as Prince Phillip, the two of which can be seen in the first trailer which debuted on Entertainment Weekly.

The new clip introduces Matthew Goode to the cast in the role as photograpber Antony Armstrong Jones - the Earl of Snowden - as well as Michael C Hall (Dexter) who will get his teeth sunk into the role of President John F. Kennedy

Season two of the drama - which comes from showrunner Peter Morgan (The Queen) - is expected to span seven or eight years which will take audiences up to approximately 1964, the year after Kennedy's assassination.

While the first season focused squarely on Queen Elizabeth, the new run will place the spotlight on Philip and his relationship with his son.

Following its debut last November, The Crown has garnered critical acclaim as well as a Golden Globe and Emmy nomination, the latter of which it will compete against Westworld, Stranger Things and The Handmaid's Tale at next months; ceremony in Los Angeles.

The Crown returns to Netflix on 8 December