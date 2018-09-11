Curious Kids: if the universe is like a giant brain, then where's its body?

This is an article from Curious Kids, a series for children of all ages. The Conversation is asking young people to send in questions they’d like an expert to answer. All questions are welcome: find out how to enter at the bottom.

The universe looks like a giant brain. If it’s the brain, where’s the body? – Aine, age 12, Edinburgh, UK

Thanks for the question, Aine. Let’s start by looking at the picture of brain cells on the left. Then take a look at the picture of the cosmic web – which maps out the universe – on the right.

The two do seem very similar, when you look at them side by side. So it’s easy to think that the universe we live in might be the brain of a giant body. But actually, there’s another reason why the cosmic web and the brain cells look so alike: it’s because the laws of physics are the same everywhere.

Over the course of human history, scientists have learnt about the laws of physics by studying how matter and energy act in the universe. From the tiniest atom to the biggest galaxy, everything in the universe obeys these laws of physics. But just because everything follows the same laws, doesn’t mean everything is the same.

The shapes we see when we look at the cosmic web are created by the force of gravity, invisible dark matter (which we don’t know very much about at all) and changes caused by violent and powerful events, such as exploding stars called supernovae.

Our brains are definitely not caused by big cosmic events. Actually, the shape of our brains comes from billions of years of evolution. Evolution happens because each generation of animals (including humans) passes on the features and behaviours which helped it to survive in its environment to its children.

Your brain looks the way it does because storing brain cells this way means information can travel really quickly from one part of the brain to another. We’re like this because our ancestors had to use their brains to respond to their environment very quickly, to survive – imagine having to escape from a tiger that was trying to hunt you!

This trait was passed down from generation to generation, and we still have it today – except now, we’re more likely to use it for passing exams than running away from tigers.

But our brains are still made of the same atoms and molecules as the rest of the universe. And the shape of our brains and the universe are related to a branch of mathematics called “fractals”. A fractal is a pattern that repeats itself, no matter how close or far away you get.

Much of physics is dependent on processes such as fractals, so there are also many things in nature which act like fractals: from the path of rivers down to the ocean, to the delicate shape of a snowflake. Even cities act as fractals: look at photographs of the world at night, from space, and you’ll see similar patterns. Neither the universe, nor our brains are perfect fractals – but they are close.